Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Is it on February 12 or 13? Check date, time, puja rituals, and mistakes to avoid

Vijaya Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious days in Hinduism and holds deep religious and spiritual importance. This sacred day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and devotees observe fasting and offer prayers with full devotion. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu on Vijaya Ekadashi brings victory, success, happiness, and protection from negative energies.

Many devotees are confused about whether Vijaya Ekadashi 2026 falls on February 12 or February 13. Here is a clear and simple guide with complete details.

When Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026? (Date and Time)

According to the Drik Panchang, Vijaya Ekadashi is observed during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna and date of this Ekadashi is 13 February 2026.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: February 12, 2026 – 12:22 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: February 13, 2026 – 02:25 PM

Since Ekadashi fasting is observed based on the sunrise and main observance day, Vijaya Ekadashi will be celebrated on February 13, 2026.

Parana Time (Breaking the Fast)

Devotees should break the Ekadashi fast on Dwadashi Tithi, following the proper Parana timing.

Parana Date: February 14, 2026

Parana Time: 07:00 AM to 09:14 AM

Dwadashi End Moment: 04:01 PM

Significance of Vijaya Ekadashi

According to Drik Panchang, Ekadashi has great importance in Hindu tradition, and Vijaya Ekadashi is especially powerful. There are 24 Ekadashis in a year, observed twice every month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha.

Vijaya Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna month. Devotees believe that observing a fast on this day helps them overcome obstacles, defeat enemies, and achieve success in life.

This fast is considered strict and is broken only on the next day, Dwadashi. Lord Vishnu blesses devotees with victory, wealth, peace, and happiness.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Puja Rituals

According to Drik Panchang,

Follow these simple steps to perform Vijaya Ekadashi puja properly:

Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.

Clean your house and especially the puja area.

Place an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu and Shri Yantra.

Light a diya using desi cow ghee.

Apply tilak, offer Tulsi leaves, flowers, and garlands to the Lord.

Read or listen to the Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” or the Krishna Maha Mantra throughout the day.

Perform evening aarti with devotion.

Those unable to observe a full fast may consume fruits and milk products.

Mistakes to Avoid on Vijaya Ekadashi

To receive the full blessings of Lord Vishnu, devotees should avoid these common mistakes:

Do not consume grains, rice, or lentils on Ekadashi.

Avoid anger, negative thoughts, and harsh words.

Do not sleep during the daytime.

Avoid consuming alcohol or non-vegetarian food.

Do not break the fast before the proper Parana time.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2026 is a powerful and sacred day to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for success, peace, and victory in life. By observing the fast with devotion, following the correct puja rituals, and avoiding common mistakes, devotees can experience spiritual growth and positive changes. May Lord Vishnu bless everyone with strength, happiness, and triumph on this holy occasion.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)