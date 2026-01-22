Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: check muhurat timings, puja vidhi, and 12 traditional rituals devotees perform for their health and wealth

Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will be observed on January 22 and is considered one of the most auspicious days to worship Lord Ganesha. On this day, devotees observe a fast and perform special rituals that are believed to remove obstacles, improve health, bring prosperity, and provide mental clarity and stability in life.

Ganesh Chaturthi is observed every month on the Chaturthi Tithi during both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. The Krishna Paksha Chaturthi is known as Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi, while the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi is called Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to Drik Panchang,, In 2026, Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi falls on January 22. The day is also popularly known as Ganesh Jayanti, Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi, Varad Chaturthi, Til Chaturthi and Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi. It is believed that observing the vrat and offering prayers on this day brings peace, prosperity, clarity of thought, and relief from ongoing problems. Many devotees also follow specific rituals based on their personal wishes.

Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Puja Timings, Tithi Details and City-Wise Ganesh Jayanti Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang,

Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat:

11:30 AM to 01:37 PM

Duration: 2 hours 08 minutes

Moon Sighting Prohibited Time (Chandra Darshan Varjit Samay):

09:23 AM to 09:20 PM

Duration: 11 hours 57 minutes

Chaturthi Tithi Begins:

02:47 AM on January 22, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends:

02:28 AM on January 23, 2026

Ganesh Jayanti Puja Muhurat in Other Cities

According to Drik Panchang,

Pune: 11:39 AM to 01:53 PM

New Delhi: 11:29 AM to 01:37 PM

Chennai: 11:12 AM to 01:30 PM

Jaipur: 11:34 AM to 01:43 PM

Hyderabad: 11:20 AM to 01:35 PM

Gurugram: 11:30 AM to 01:37 PM

Chandigarh: 11:32 AM to 01:38 PM

Kolkata: 10:42 AM to 12:54 PM

Mumbai: 11:43 AM to 01:57 PM

Bengaluru: 11:22 AM to 01:40 PM

Ahmedabad: 11:46 AM to 01:57 PM

Noida: 11:28 AM to 01:36 PM

Devotees in cities like Delhi, Bhopal, or other regions should check their local Panchang for accurate timings. The vrat usually begins after midnight and is broken after Moonrise, following Ganpati puja.

Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Vidhi: Simple Steps to Follow

According to Drik Panchang, Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi vrat is traditionally observed by men, but families often participate together. The rituals focus more on devotion than grandeur.

Wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes

Observe a fast by consuming fruits or milk (avoid grains until Moon darshan)

Offer modak, durva grass, and chant Ganesh Atharvashirsha

Perform aarti after Moonrise

Donate sweets made of gram flour if possible

Simple prayers done with sincerity are believed to bring maximum blessings.

12 Traditional Rituals Devotees Perform on Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi

According to Drik Panchang,

1. For happiness and prosperity at home

After bathing, worship Lord Ganesha with calm focus. Offer two betel nuts placed on a betel leaf.

2. For growth in knowledge and education

Fill a clay pot with water, place a raw coconut on top, tie it with a thread, and donate it at a temple.

3. For long-term success

Apply turmeric to 11 white cowries, place them near Ganesha during puja, then store them in a yellow cloth at home.

4. For smooth work and fewer obstacles

Offer seven bundles of durva grass along with modak or boondi laddus.

5. For financial stability

Apply a red vermillion tilak to Lord Ganesha and offer jaggery during worship.

6. For fulfilment of wishes

Chant “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah” 108 times and perform aarti with camphor in the evening.

7. For a restless or confused mind

Light a ghee lamp and offer cardamom while praying for mental clarity.

8. For health-related concerns

Donate a bowl of rice to a Brahmin and seek blessings with humility.

9. For better memory and focus

Apply turmeric paste as tilak to Lord Ganesha and then lightly apply it on your own forehead.

10. For problems at work

Offer red flowers and chant “Shri Ganeshaya Namah” 21 times.

11. For family unity and support

Chant “Om Gan Ganpataye Namah” 11 times and tie seven knots in a cotton thread to keep with you.

12. For name, fame, and recognition

Offer a one-eyed coconut at a Ganesha temple and pray sincerely.

Vinayak Ganesh Chaturthi is not about elaborate rituals, but about faith, intention, and devotion. Simple prayers, disciplined fasting, and heartfelt belief are said to bring the most powerful blessings from Lord Ganesha.

