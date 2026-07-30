Virgo August 2026 monthly horoscope: Reduce unnecessary stress

As indicated by the Virgo Monthly Horoscope for August 2026, your health may experience occasional fluctuations, making self-care and a disciplined lifestyle extremely important throughout the month. At the beginning of August 2026, Mercury, the ruler of your zodiac sign, will remain in conjunction with Mars in your own sign. Although this combination is not strongly adverse, Mars may trigger minor allergies, skin sensitivity, or temporary irritation. Fortunately, Mercury's strength in its own sign will help reduce the intensity of these concerns and support faster recovery. From August 5, 2026, Mercury will move into the eleventh house and join the Sun and Jupiter, while from August 22, 2026, the conjunction of the Sun, Mercury, and Ketu in the twelfth house may make you more vulnerable to health-related issues. Venus will continue its transit through your sign throughout the month while receiving the influences of Mars and retrograde Saturn, making regular health monitoring highly advisable.