Virgo July 2026 monthly horoscope: Control unnecessary spending

Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, states that according to Virgo July Monthly Horoscope 2026, planetary movements during this month indicate a generally supportive phase for Virgo natives. The Sun will remain in your Tenth House until July 16, 2026 and then move into your Eleventh House, creating opportunities for recognition, progress, and fulfillment of ambitions. Mars continues its journey through your Ninth House throughout the month, which may not bring exceptional fortune but is also unlikely to create major obstacles. As a result, you may notice a balanced mix of favorable and average outcomes in several areas of life.