Virgo October 2026 monthly horoscope: Spend meaningful time with loved ones

According to the Virgo Monthly Horoscope for October 2026, your professional life may bring moderate results, with progress developing gradually rather than immediately. Saturn, as the ruler of your sixth house, will remain positioned in the seventh house throughout October 2026. Under this influence, working professionals may experience increased responsibilities, heavier workloads, and slower-than-expected career advancement. Even after putting considerable effort into important assignments, you may occasionally feel that appreciation or recognition does not match the amount of work you contribute. Such circumstances could create temporary dissatisfaction, but allowing frustration to affect your performance would not be beneficial. Jupiter's presence in the eleventh house provides important support and may help you fulfil professional objectives despite temporary delays. Better job opportunities may also emerge, including possibilities associated with foreign countries or overseas employment, giving you new directions for career development.