Virgo September 2026 monthly horoscope: Maintain fixed sleeping hours

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Virgo Monthly Horoscope for September 2026 suggests that this month may bring a combination of financial opportunities, professional responsibilities, and situations that require patience in personal relationships. Rahu will continue to occupy the sixth house throughout September 2026, strengthening your ability to face competition, challenges, and difficult circumstances. However, Ketu's presence in the twelfth house may occasionally create insecurity, disappointment, or unnecessary worries. You may find yourself thinking excessively about situations that are beyond your control, so maintaining emotional balance will be important. Saturn's continued placement in the seventh house may also create pressure in close relationships and increase the possibility of disagreements with your spouse or other important people in your life. Instead of reacting immediately, handling sensitive matters with patience and maturity will help you maintain greater stability.