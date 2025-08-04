Virgo Weekly Horoscope For August 4 - 10: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for August 4 - 10, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo, this week brings you a steady yet introspective energy that supports planning, organising, and emotional clarity. With Mercury—your ruling planet—activating your spiritual and reflective zones, it's the perfect time to retreat a little, observe more, and prepare for what’s next. You’re laying the groundwork for breakthroughs that will unfold later this month.

Career & Finance

Behind-the-scenes progress is your theme at work. You may not get immediate recognition, but your quiet efforts will soon bear visible results. Use this week to fine-tune plans, review your systems, and clear out mental or physical clutter. Financially, a long-overdue decision may come up—handle it with logic over emotion.

Love & Relationships

Love may feel soft, nostalgic, or even confusing at times. Don’t force clarity—let emotions settle naturally. For couples, this is a week for private connection, soulful talks, and emotional healing. If you're single, someone from the past may resurface, or you might feel drawn to someone introspective and calm.

Health & Wellness

Your mind and body need balance more than intensity this week. If you've been feeling mentally scattered or physically drained, simplify your schedule. Focus on routines that ground you: herbal teas, clean eating, and slow movement like yoga or stretching. Avoid overanalyzing small health concerns—stress could be a hidden culprit.

Lucky Numbers: 2, 8, 14

Lucky Colors: Soft Beige, Moss Green

Best Days to Plan or Heal: Tuesday & Friday