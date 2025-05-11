Virgo Weekly Horoscope For May 12- 18: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 12 to 18, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22): Something shifts midweek that brings emotional relief - a conversation, a connection, or a decision made in alignment. But early on, you may feel edgy, especially in personal dynamics.

Saturn’s energy can feel like a test, but it’s actually helping you build emotional resilience. Finances get a gentle boost - look out for opportunities to resolve lingering matters.

Business gains clarity after midweek. In love, things become sweeter with shared time and open hearts. If you're studying or planning something new academically, this is a good time to apply or initiate.

Health improves, though a mental cloud midweek might leave you drained. Don’t chase productivity. Choose peace. Let your kindness extend to yourself too.

