Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Samagri List: Don’t Miss These Essential Items For A Complete Puja

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Samagri: Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated every year in the month of Bhadrapada, when the Sun transitions from Leo to Virgo zodiac (Kanya Sankranti). On this day, Lord Vishwakarma, the divine creator of architecture, tools, and craftsmanship, is worshipped with devotion. Workers, artisans, shopkeepers, and factory owners also worship their tools, machines, vehicles, and instruments as a mark of gratitude.

But here’s the catch: without the right puja items, your rituals may remain incomplete. That’s why preparing the Vishwakarma Puja samagri list in advance is crucial.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Samagri List

Here are the essential items you’ll need:

1. Picture or idol of Lord Vishwakarma

2. Whole rice (Akshat)

3. Kumkum and Gulal

4. Betel nut (Supari)

5. Fresh flowers

6. Rakhi

7. Fruits and sweets

8. Incense sticks (Agarbatti)

9. Curd

10. Oil lamp (Diya)

11. Wooden stool (Chowki)

12. Red or yellow cloth (Asana)

13. Panchamrit (mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar)

14. Cardamom

15. Kalash (urn) filled with water

16. Gangajal

17. Panchmeva (five types of dry fruits)

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Vidhi

1. Prepare the space: Clean your puja area thoroughly.

2. Set up the altar: Place a red or yellow cloth on a wooden stool and put the picture or idol of Lord Vishwakarma on it.

3. Clean your tools and machines: Wash or wipe them properly before worship.

4. Perform the puja: Offer kumkum, rice, flowers, gulal, and incense to the deity.

5. Make offerings: Present Panchmeva, sweets, fruits, and curd as prasad.

6. Kalash setup: Place a water-filled urn at the altar, applying roli and rice on it.

7. Bless the tools: Apply tilak, rice, and flowers on your tools, machines, or vehicles.

8. Aarti and Prasad: Perform aarti of Lord Vishwakarma and distribute prasad among family, workers, or community members.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Here are the Vishwakarma Puja During Kanya Sankranti timings as per Drik Panchang:

Vishwakarma Puja Date on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment: 01:55 AM

Kanya Sankranti on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

By worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, devotees not only seek divine blessings but also reaffirm their commitment to excellence, safety, and productivity in their work.

