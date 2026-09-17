Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Lifestyle
  • /Culture
  • /Vishwakarma Puja 2026 samagri list: Don’t miss these key puja essentials for success and blessings of Lord Vishwakarma

Vishwakarma Puja 2026 samagri list: Don’t miss these key puja essentials for success and blessings of Lord Vishwakarma

Vishwakarma Puja 2026 is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, and is widely celebrated by engineers, artisans, and industrial workers.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 02:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
Vishwakarma Puja 2026 samagri list: Don’t miss these key puja essentials for success and blessings of Lord Vishwakarma
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vishwakarma Puja 2026 samagri list: Don’t miss these key puja essentials for success and blessings of Lord Vishwakarma
2
3
4
5