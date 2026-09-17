/Vishwakarma Puja 2026 samagri list: Don’t miss these key puja essentials for success and blessings of Lord Vishwakarma

Vishwakarma Puja honours Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect believed to have built the universe itself. This day matters especially to engineers, craftsmen, factory workers, really anyone whose work revolves around tools, machines, and industries. Devotees don't just worship the deity here. They worship their tools too, their workplaces, seeking success, safety, and a work life that runs smoothly.
The date is decided based on the Sun’s entry into Kanya Rashi (Virgo) each year. In 2026, Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on September 17. This day holds special significance for those working in technical, mechanical, and industrial fields.
Proper worship needs specific items. Here's the essential list:
Picture or idol of Lord Vishwakarma
Whole rice (Akshat)
Kumkum and Gulal
Betel nut (Supari)
Fresh flowers and garlands
Rakhi or sacred thread
Fruits and sweets
Incense sticks (Agarbatti) and camphor
Oil lamp (Diya)
Wooden stool (Chowki)
Red or yellow cloth (Asana)
Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar mixture)
Cardamom and cloves
Kalash filled with water
Gangajal
Panchmeva (five types of dry fruits)
Curd and other simple offerings
These items go toward offering prayers to Lord Vishwakarma, and toward blessing the tools, machines, and workplaces that keep everyone's work moving.
This isn't only a religious ritual. It's gratitude too, really, for one's profession, for the tools that make the work possible. Worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, people believe, brings growth, stability, and success into work life, and it's said to clear away obstacles connected to machinery and the everyday challenges that come with any job.
Vishwakarma Puja ties devotion to work to creativity in a way that feels genuinely meaningful. As 2026 preparations get underway, having the right samagri ready makes for a smoother, more complete puja. Sincere prayers and proper rituals together are believed to bring progress, prosperity, and success into professional life.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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