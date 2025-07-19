Want To Attract Positivity During Sawan? Here Are Some Auspicious Things You Should Do For Spiritual Benefits

The holy month of Sawan (Shravan), dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered one of the most spiritually charged periods in the Hindu calendar. Falling between July and August, this month is believed to be the most auspicious time to worship Mahadev and connect deeply with divine energies. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and engage in sacred rituals to seek blessings, health, and spiritual upliftment.

Here are 8 auspicious things you should do during Sawan month to align yourself with positive energy and divine grace:-

1. Offer Jal (Water) and Bel Patra to Lord Shiva

Offering Gangajal, milk, and Bel Patra on the Shivling is one of the most sacred rituals during Sawan. Bel Patra is said to cool Lord Shiva’s fierce energy and bring peace and prosperity to devotees. Performing Abhishek every Monday of Sawan is highly beneficial.

2. Observe Sawan Somvar Vrat (Fasting on Mondays)

Fasting on Mondays (Somvars) during Sawan is considered extremely auspicious. Devotees abstain from certain foods and spend the day in prayer and meditation. This vrat is believed to fulfill wishes, especially those related to marriage, health, and harmony.

3. Light a Diya and Chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Lighting a lamp during Brahma Muhurta (early morning hours) and chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra can protect you from negativity and attract divine energy. Reciting Shiva mantras with sincerity helps purify the mind and soul.

4. Donate to the Needy and Feed Cows or Brahmins

Acts of charity hold special merit during Sawan. Donating food, clothes, or essentials to the poor, feeding cows, or offering meals to Brahmins enhances your good karma and spiritual blessings. It’s a way to give back and invite abundance into your life.

5. Wear Rudraksha and Keep a Peaceful Mindset

Wearing a Rudraksha mala during Sawan can strengthen your connection to Shiva and promote spiritual awareness. It is also advised to maintain a calm, forgiving, and mindful attitude during this month. Avoid anger, lies, and unnecessary conflict.

6. Decorate the Shivling with Flowers and Perform Aarti

Offering fresh flowers like lotus, dhatura, and parijat to the Shivling is a symbol of devotion. Performing Shiv Aarti daily with incense and lamp deepens your spiritual focus and invites harmony into the home.

7. Follow a Sattvic Diet and Avoid Non-Veg or Alcohol

A pure vegetarian (sattvic) diet is recommended during Sawan to keep the body light and the mind clean. Avoiding onion, garlic, non-veg food, and alcohol shows respect for the sacred period and helps maintain spiritual discipline.

8. Visit Shiva Temples and Join Kanwar Yatra (If Possible)

Visiting local Shiva temples or participating in the Kanwar Yatra (where devotees carry holy water from the Ganga) is deeply rewarding. Even if not physically possible, offering virtual darshan and reading Shiva scriptures can connect you to the divine.

Sawan is not just about rituals but about cleansing your inner self, seeking divine guidance, and creating a life full of purpose and positivity. These 8 auspicious activities can help you tune into higher vibrations, earn spiritual merit, and invite Lord Shiva’s grace into your life. Make each day of Sawan count — with devotion, simplicity, and love.

