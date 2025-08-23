Want To Improve Concentration And Decision- Making Abilities? Check Pros And Cons Of THIS Gemstone

Hessonite garnet, also known as Gomed in Vedic astrology, is a semi-precious gemstone and is associated with the planet Rahu.

This pretty honey to reddish-brown hued stone has many benefits, especially when worn under expert guidance but it also has its set of drawbacks. Crystal Healer and Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe has listed everything you need to know before you start wearing this stone.

Pros of Hessonite (Gomed)

1. Neutralizes Rahu's Malefic Effects

As per the astrological world, Gomed mitigates the adverse influences of Rahu. It helps in overcoming obstacles and achieving success.

2. Mental Clarity

Wearing hessonite garnet helps in improving concentration and decision-making abilities for the wearer.

3. Boosts Confidence and Creativity

In the metaphysical world, gomed stone instills self-assurance and stimulate creative energies if worn the right way.

4. Health Advantages

a. Supports Digestive Health: This pretty glassy honey stone is often used to alleviate digestive issues and improve metabolism. It can be used during meditation as well.

b. Respiratory Conditions: Hessonite is often considered beneficial for those suffering from respiratory ailments like asthma. However, this should be done only during an expert's guidance. This does not mean that you eliminate medical consultation!

c. Alleviates Skin Disorders: Gomed is used as a part of crystal therapies to treat skin conditions like allergies and infections.

5. Professional and Personal Growth

a. Enhances Communication Skills: Hessonite Garnet is beneficial for those who are in professions requiring effective communication, which includes public speaking and media.

b. Financial Stability: Gomed attracts wealth and prosperity when worn correctly.

6. Anxiety & Stress buster

Hessonite brings mental peace and alleviate depressive thoughts to the wearer and it also harmonizes the body's energies, which also promotes overall well-being.

Cons of Hessonite (Gomed)

1. Potential Side Effects

Some individuals have often experienced headaches, dizziness, or digestive issues after wearing Gomed. This stone can also cause emotional disturbances. The user can feel irritability, face mood swings, and many have also felt a sort of depression in certain cases. So, it best to consult the crystal healer first.

2. Astrological Misalignment

A gomed is not suitable for all zodiac signs. Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, or Aquarius ascendants are generally advised against wearing Gomed without proper consultation. Incase your Rahu is weak; many can also experience adverse effects.

3. Ritualistic Requirements

As per astrology, Gomed should be worn on a Saturday evening during the Krishna Paksha (waning moon) in the middle finger of the right hand, and it is advised to be set in silver. The guidance may be different as per a crystal healer. Either way, in the metaphysical world, Hessonite Garnet like all other stones, requires proper cleansing and energization rituals before wearing.