Wearing Rudraksha? Check Pros And Cons Of This Divine Prayer Bead

No, this one is not a crystal but it if often used in combination with other gems because of its powerful properties equivalent or more than certain crystals. From protecting you from psychic attacks to aiding restless minds, Rudraksha has many benefits.

However, it does have drawbacks and here is crystal healer and Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, explaining to us all the pros and cons. Make sure you read all before investing and wearing a rudraksha irrespective of the mukhis.

Pros of Wearing Rudraksha

1. Spiritual Protection & Aura Shielding

In the metaphysical world, Rudraksha creates a powerful energetic shield that protects against psychic attacks, negative energy, and evil eye. If someone needs their aura balanced, rudraksha can be very helpful because it also prevents energy leakage.

2. Calms the Mind & Reduces Stress

By wearing Rudraksha, you can reduce that habit of overthinking, all that anxiety, and get those scattered thoughts together. This natural beauty is ideal for those with restless minds or sleep troubles.

3. Meditation & Spiritual Growth

Rudraksha is highly recommended for those on a spiritual path. It helps deepen meditation, improves focus, and opens up higher chakras, especially your Ajna (Third Eye) and Sahasrara (Crown).

4. Chakras & Doshas

Rudraksha has many mukhis or faces and some of them balance specific doshas (Vata, Pitta, Kapha) and chakras. For example, a 5 mukhi rudraksha balances all doshas and aligns the throat chakra.

5. Blood Pressure & Heartbeat

Many experts believe that by wearing Rudraksha, you can help control blood pressure and maintain a calm heart rate due to its electromagnetic effect.

6. Divine Blessings & Karmic Relief

As per popular belief, rudraksha helps in carrying the blessings of Lord Shiva, and wearing it daily reduces karmic baggage, past life issues, and delays (you have to do other things too, Rudraksha like all crystals is a helper only).

7. Willpower & Focus

Rudraksha is also recommended to those who need help in breaking bad habits, especially for those trying to quit addictions or struggling with procrastination.

Cons of Rudraksha

1. Must Be Energized

Before wearing a Rudraksha without proper purification and energization, it just becomes a jewellery and may bring no results or feel heavy.

2. Sensitive to Lifestyle Choices

Traditional beliefs advise avoiding meat, alcohol, and intimacy while wearing Rudraksha. Some even avoid wearing it while attending funerals (this varies by belief system).

3. Not a Fashion Accessory

In the metaphysical world, Rudraksha is sacred. By wearing it casually or mixing it with synthetic jewellery or metal accessories is discouraged. When combined with crystals, they can bring a beautiful result but everything needs to be done under expert guidance.

4. Improper Mukhi Can Backfire

Each Rudraksha mukhi has a specific ruling planet and energy. For example, 3 Mukhi helps release guilt, while 8 Mukhi aligns with Lord Ganesha. Wearing the wrong one can disturb mental or emotional balance.

5. Needs Regular Cleansing

A rudraksha, just like lava stone, is highly absorbent of energy. Therefore, it should be cleaned with water or soaked in cow's milk and offered incense weekly.

6. Allergic Reactions or Skin Sensitivity

Some people may experience mild irritation on the skin if Rudraksha is worn too tightly or without proper stringing.