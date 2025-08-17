Advertisement
WEEKLY NUMEROLOGY PREDICTIONS

Weekly Numerology Horoscope For August 18 - 24: Destiny Number 1- Check For Love, Finance, Health & More

Weekly Numerology Predictions for Destiny Number 1: Know how your week will turn out in terms of career, love, health, lucky colour, lucky day, what caution to take, and more. Read on.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In numerology, every number holds a unique energy and deeper meaning.
  • Your Destiny Number, based on your full birth name, reveals your soul’s true purpose.
  • Major life changes may be ahead, but with clarity and courage, growth is guaranteed.
Weekly Numerology Horoscope For August 18 - 24: Destiny Number 1- Check For Love, Finance, Health & MorePic Credit: Freepik

In the mystical world of numerology, every number carries a unique vibration and symbolic meaning. Your Destiny Number, derived from the full name on your birth certificate, reveals your life’s purpose, the opportunities and challenges you’re destined to face, and the traits that will guide your path.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly numerology predictions for August 18 - 24, 2025.

Destiny Number 1

This week brings a powerful wave of fresh energy for those ruled by numerology number 1. Your natural leadership skills will shine brighter than ever, and situations may arise where you have to take the first step, not others.

Career & Finance

This week, your leadership qualities will be in the spotlight. Expect situations where you’ll need to step up, take initiative, and guide others. If you’ve been planning to present an idea, close a deal, or take charge of a project, this is your moment. Recognition from superiors or clients is likely. Financially, steady gains are indicated, but it’s wise to avoid impulsive spending. Investing in personal development or skill upgrades will have benefits.

Relationships & Family

Your assertive nature may come across as dominating if you’re not careful with your tone. Practice patience and active listening, especially in close relationships. Small gestures of care and quality time with loved ones will help maintain harmony. Singles may attract someone special.

Health & Well-being

Energy levels will be high, but balance is important. Incorporating light workouts, outdoor walks, or yoga into your daily routine will help channel your enthusiasm productively. Pay attention to your daily routine, including sleep.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Day: Sunday

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a storyteller with a flair for the vibrant and the curious. With 5+ years in media, including India News and IANS, she’s now a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub Editor at Zee News E... Read more

