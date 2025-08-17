Advertisement
WEEKLY NUMEROLOGY PREDICTIONS

Weekly Numerology Horoscope For August 18 - 24: Destiny Number 6- Check For Love, Finance, Health & More

Weekly Numerology Predictions for Destiny Number 6: Know how your week will turn out in terms of career, love, health, lucky colour, lucky day, what caution to take, and more. Read on.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In numerology, every number holds a unique energy and deeper meaning.
  • Your Destiny Number, based on your full birth name, reveals your soul’s true purpose.
  • Major life changes may be ahead, but with clarity and courage, growth is guaranteed.
Trending Photos

In the mystical world of numerology, every number carries a unique vibration and symbolic meaning. Your Destiny Number, derived from the full name on your birth certificate, reveals your life’s purpose, the opportunities and challenges you’re destined to face, and the traits that will guide your path.

Shweta Bhardwaj, a numerologist and astrologer at Gaura AstroPredictions, shares her insightful weekly numerology predictions for August 18-24, 2025.

Destiny Number 6

For those under numerology number 6, this week radiates warmth, harmony, and responsibility. Your nurturing nature will be highlighted, drawing people to you for guidance, care, and emotional support. The focus will be on relationships, family matters, and creating balance in your surroundings. You may find yourself playing the role of peacemaker, mediator, or caretaker in various situations. While your heart will be open to helping others, remember to set healthy boundaries so you don’t exhaust yourself. This week is also favorable for creative pursuits.

Career & Finance

In your professional life, teamwork and collaboration will bring success. Colleagues will value your ability to create harmony in group settings, and your diplomatic approach can help resolve work-related challenges. If you’re in fields like hospitality, design, counseling, or education, this week will be especially productive. Financially, it’s a stable period, but you may spend more on family needs, home décor, or gifts for loved ones. Investments related to property.

Relationships & Family

Your personal life will take center stage. For singles, there’s a strong possibility of meeting someone with whom you share a deep emotional connection. Couples will enjoy a phase of love, understanding, and mutual support. Family matters will require your attention, but you’ll handle them with grace and patience. If there have been misunderstandings, this is a good time to resolve them and restore harmony.

Health & Well-being

You may feel more emotionally sensitive this week, so self-care will be essential. Include relaxing activities like meditation, gardening, or soothing music in your daily routine. Pay attention to your diet, especially sugar and fatty foods, as you may be tempted to indulge when feeling emotional. Gentle exercises like yoga or walking will keep you physically fit and mentally calm.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Day: Friday

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a storyteller with a flair for the vibrant and the curious. With 5+ years in media, including India News and IANS, she’s now a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub Editor at Zee News E... Read more

