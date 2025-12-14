Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995885https://zeenews.india.com/culture/weekly-numerology-horoscope-for-december-15-21-2025-number-3-your-hard-work-is-about-to-get-noticed-2995885.html
NewsLifestyleCultureWeekly Numerology Horoscope For December 15 - 21, 2025: Number 3, Your Hard Work Is About To Get Noticed
WEEKLY NUMEROLOGY PREDICTIONS

Weekly Numerology Horoscope For December 15 - 21, 2025: Number 3, Your Hard Work Is About To Get Noticed

Weekly Numerology Predictions for Destiny Number 3: Know how your week will turn out in terms of career, love, health, lucky colour, lucky day, what caution to take, and more. Read on.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In numerology, every number holds a unique energy and deeper meaning.
  • Your Destiny Number, based on your full birth name, reveals your soul’s true purpose.
  • Major life changes may be ahead, but with clarity and courage, growth is guaranteed.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weekly Numerology Horoscope For December 15 - 21, 2025: Number 3, Your Hard Work Is About To Get NoticedPic Credit: Freepik

Weekly Numerology Horoscope: In the mystical world of numerology, every number carries a unique vibration and symbolic meaning. Your Destiny Number, derived from the full name on your birth certificate, reveals your life’s purpose, the opportunities and challenges you’re destined to face, and the traits that will guide your path. Here are your insightful weekly numerology predictions for December 15 - 21, 2025. Let’s see what destiny has in store for you!

Ruling Number 3

Ruled by Jupiter, Number 3 natives are optimistic, expressive, and driven by growth. This week pushes you to balance ambition with emotional maturity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Career & Finance

Recognition comes through consistent effort. You may receive appreciation from seniors or mentors. Creative and communication-based work flourishes. Financially, long-term planning is favoured over impulsive spending.

Relationships & Family

Loved ones seek your guidance, but avoid sounding preachy. Couples experience better understanding, while singles may attract someone intellectually stimulating.

Health & Wellbeing

Mental overload is possible. Reduce multitasking and include meditation or breathwork. Digestive health needs attention.

Spiritual Growth & Guidance

A great week for spiritual learning, reading, or discussions. Gratitude unlocks abundance.

Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday

Lucky Colors: Yellow, Purple

Lucky Numbers: 3, 6

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan's 'Shadow Army' Exposed: 3 Million Jihadis Ready To Unleash Hell
Manoj Sinha
LG Manoj Sinha Hands Over Jobs To Terror Victim Families In Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Police
Over 150 Suspected OGWs Detained In Major Overnight Crackdown Across Kashmir
Pak terrorist Masood Azhar
What Made Pakistan's Terror King WEEP? Masood Azhar's Dark Secret Out...
GRAP Stage 4 restrictions Delhi
GRAP Stage IV Imposed As Delhi-NCR AQI Hits ‘Severe Plus’: Truck Ban, WFH
Technology news
Agentic AI Transforms Banks Frontline Sales, Boosts Productivity And Revenue
Lionel Messi Kolkata chaos
Messi Kolkata Tour Chaos: AIFF Says Event Was Private, No Clearance Sought
Satadru Dutta
Who Is Satadru Dutta?Organiser Behind Messi’s Kolkata Tour Chaos, Now Arrested
Afghan refugees
Pakistan, Iran Forcibly Deport Over 10,000 Afghan Refugees In Two Days
Technology news
Meet Bengaluru Gen Z Techie Who Goes Viral: Worked At Apple And Microsoft