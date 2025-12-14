Weekly Numerology Horoscope For December 15 - 21, 2025: Number 8, Not Easy, But Worth It, Saturn Is Testing You

Weekly Numerology Horoscope: In the mystical world of numerology, every number carries a unique vibration and symbolic meaning. Your Destiny Number, derived from the full name on your birth certificate, reveals your life’s purpose, the opportunities and challenges you’re destined to face, and the traits that will guide your path. Here are your insightful weekly numerology predictions for December 15 - 21, 2025. Let’s see what destiny has in store for you!

Ruling Number 8

Ruled by Saturn, Number 8 natives are disciplined and ambitious. This week emphasises responsibility and karmic balance.

Career & Finance

Heavy workloads test your endurance, but persistence pays off. Financial planning and clearing dues are favoured.

Relationships & Family

Emotional distance may occur due to work pressure. Patience is key.

Health & Wellbeing

Watch joints, bones, and fatigue. Balance work with rest.

Spiritual Growth & Guidance

Service and discipline bring peace.

Lucky Days: Saturday, Wednesday

Lucky Colors: Dark Blue, Black

Lucky Numbers: 8, 4

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)