Weekly Numerology Horoscope For October 20 - 26: Number 3- Remember To Listen, Set Boundaries

Weekly Numerology Horoscope: In the mystical world of numerology, every number carries a unique vibration and symbolic meaning. Your Destiny Number, derived from the full name on your birth certificate, reveals your life’s purpose, the opportunities and challenges you’re destined to face, and the traits that will guide your path. Here are your insightful weekly numerology predictions for October 20 - 26, 2025. Let’s see what destiny has in store for you!

Ruling Number 3

(Born on 3rd, 12th, 21st, or 30th)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Planet: Jupiter

This week is about discipline and achievement. You’re being called to use your wisdom and take practical steps toward growth.

Career & Finance:

A rewarding period professionally! Your skills will be recognized by seniors, and long-pending approvals may come through. Finances look promising — ideal for structured investments.

Relationships & Family:

You may feel the need to set emotional boundaries. While you’re often the advisor, remember to also listen. Singles could attract someone who appreciates their maturity.

Health & Wellbeing:

Stay hydrated and practice mindfulness — mental fatigue is possible due to overcommitment. Light meals and meditation will restore clarity.

Spiritual Guidance:

Read something that expands your mind — learning brings blessings this week.

Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday

Lucky Colors: Yellow, Saffron

Lucky Numbers: 3, 6

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)