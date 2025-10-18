Weekly Numerology Horoscope For October 20 - 26: Number 6- Watch Your Sugar Intake
Weekly Numerology Predictions for Destiny Number 6: Know how your week will turn out in terms of career, love, health, lucky colour, lucky day, what caution to take, and more. Read on.
- In numerology, every number holds a unique energy and deeper meaning.
- Your Destiny Number, based on your full birth name, reveals your soul’s true purpose.
- Major life changes may be ahead, but with clarity and courage, growth is guaranteed.
Trending Photos
Weekly Numerology Horoscope: In the mystical world of numerology, every number carries a unique vibration and symbolic meaning. Your Destiny Number, derived from the full name on your birth certificate, reveals your life’s purpose, the opportunities and challenges you’re destined to face, and the traits that will guide your path. Here are your insightful weekly numerology predictions for October 20 - 26, 2025. Let’s see what destiny has in store for you!
Ruling Number 6
(Born on 6th, 15th, or 24th)
Planet: Venus
Love, beauty, and balance dominate your week. Your charm will attract admiration and opportunities alike.
Career & Finance:
Creative ideas shine! This is a favorable week for designers, artists, and those in hospitality or marketing. Finances improve, but spend wisely — luxury temptations may be strong.
Relationships & Family:
Romance blooms for couples; singles may find love in unexpected places. Family ties strengthen through joyful gatherings. Your warmth will uplift everyone around.
Health & Wellbeing:
Health looks good overall. Watch your sugar intake and stay consistent with skincare or self-care routines.
Spiritual Guidance:
Practice gratitude — it’s your magnet for abundance.
Lucky Days: Friday, Tuesday
Lucky Colors: Pink, White
Lucky Numbers: 6, 3
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv