WEEKLY NUMEROLOGY PREDICTIONS

Weekly Numerology Horoscope For October 20 - 26: Number 7- Overthinking May Drain Your Energy

Weekly Numerology Predictions for Destiny Number 7: Know how your week will turn out in terms of career, love, health, lucky colour, lucky day, what caution to take, and more. Read on.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 01:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In numerology, every number holds a unique energy and deeper meaning.
  • Your Destiny Number, based on your full birth name, reveals your soul’s true purpose.
  • Major life changes may be ahead, but with clarity and courage, growth is guaranteed.
Trending Photos

Weekly Numerology Horoscope For October 20 - 26: Number 7- Overthinking May Drain Your EnergyPic Credit: Freepik

Weekly Numerology Horoscope: In the mystical world of numerology, every number carries a unique vibration and symbolic meaning. Your Destiny Number, derived from the full name on your birth certificate, reveals your life’s purpose, the opportunities and challenges you’re destined to face, and the traits that will guide your path. Here are your insightful weekly numerology predictions for October 20 - 26, 2025. Let’s see what destiny has in store for you!

Ruling Number 7

(Born on 7th, 16th, or 25th)

Planet: Ketu

A week of introspection and intuition — your inner voice will be your best guide.

Career & Finance:

You may prefer solitude to strategise future goals. Avoid hasty choices or emotional spending. Old projects may resurface with new potential.

Relationships & Family:

You crave peace in relationships. Open communication will resolve small misunderstandings. Singles may meet someone with a deep, soulful connection.

Health & Wellbeing:

Focus on rest and relaxation — too much thinking may drain your energy. Avoid screens before bedtime.

Spiritual Guidance:

Meditation, silence, and solitude bring revelations.

Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday

Lucky Colors: Silver, Sea Green

Lucky Numbers: 7, 2

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

... Read more
