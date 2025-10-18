Advertisement
WEEKLY NUMEROLOGY PREDICTIONS

Weekly Numerology Horoscope For October 20 - 26: Number 8- Pay Attention To Your Joints And Back

Weekly Numerology Predictions for Destiny Number 8: Know how your week will turn out in terms of career, love, health, lucky colour, lucky day, what caution to take, and more. Read on.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In numerology, every number holds a unique energy and deeper meaning.
  • Your Destiny Number, based on your full birth name, reveals your soul’s true purpose.
  • Major life changes may be ahead, but with clarity and courage, growth is guaranteed.
Weekly Numerology Horoscope For October 20 - 26: Number 8- Pay Attention To Your Joints And BackPic Credit: Freepik

Weekly Numerology Horoscope: In the mystical world of numerology, every number carries a unique vibration and symbolic meaning. Your Destiny Number, derived from the full name on your birth certificate, reveals your life’s purpose, the opportunities and challenges you’re destined to face, and the traits that will guide your path. Here are your insightful weekly numerology predictions for October 20 - 26, 2025. Let’s see what destiny has in store for you!

Ruling Number 8

(Born on 8th, 17th, or 26th)

Planet: Saturn

This week rewards hard work, patience, and discipline. What you sow now will yield fruit later.

Career & Finance:

Responsibilities increase, but so do rewards. Keep consistency — recognition or promotions are possible. Avoid financial risks and focus on long-term savings.

Relationships & Family:

Family duties may demand time. Be patient with loved ones — your steadiness is their comfort. Singles may meet someone serious-minded and reliable.

Health & Wellbeing:

Pay attention to your joints and back. Stretching, massages, or yoga will help. Maintain a consistent routine.

Spiritual Guidance:

Serve others — Saturn blesses through humility and selfless acts.

Lucky Days: Saturday, Wednesday

Lucky Colors: Dark Blue, Black

Lucky Numbers: 8, 4

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

... Read more
