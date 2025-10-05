Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2968267https://zeenews.india.com/culture/weekly-numerology-horoscope-for-october-6-12-number-8-discipline-creates-destiny-keep-working-rewards-are-near-2968267.html
NewsLifestyleCulture
WEEKLY NUMEROLOGY PREDICTIONS

Weekly Numerology Horoscope For October 6 - 12: Number 8- Discipline Creates Destiny, Keep Working, Rewards Are Near

Weekly Numerology Predictions for Destiny Number 7: Know how your week will turn out in terms of career, love, health, lucky colour, lucky day, what caution to take, and more. Read on.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In numerology, every number holds a unique energy and deeper meaning.
  • Your Destiny Number, based on your full birth name, reveals your soul’s true purpose.
  • Major life changes may be ahead, but with clarity and courage, growth is guaranteed.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weekly Numerology Horoscope For October 6 - 12: Number 8- Discipline Creates Destiny, Keep Working, Rewards Are NearPic Credit: Freepik

Weekly Numerology Horoscope: In the mystical world of numerology, every number carries a unique vibration and symbolic meaning. Your Destiny Number, derived from the full name on your birth certificate, reveals your life’s purpose, the opportunities and challenges you’re destined to face, and the traits that will guide your path. Here are your insightful weekly numerology predictions for October 6 - 12, 2025.

Ruling Number 8

If your ruling number is 8, Saturn rules your path—demanding discipline, patience, and commitment. This week tests your persistence but also brings karmic rewards.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Career & Finance

Expect heavy workloads or deadlines, but your consistency will pay off. Seniors may notice your efficiency. Financially, focus on repayment and budgeting. Property or legal matters may move forward positively.

ALSO READ | Weekly Numerology For October 6 - 12: Destiny Number 9- Check Here

Relationships & Family

Responsibilities increase, but your maturity will hold everything together. Couples need to show empathy, and singles might meet someone who respects their resilience. Avoid overanalyzing small issues.

Health & Wellbeing

Bones, knees, or back may need care. Practice stretches and maintain good posture. Avoid burnout by balancing rest with effort.

Spiritual Growth & Guidance

Saturn rewards sincerity. Charity, discipline, and humility will invite blessings this week.

Lucky Days: Saturday and Wednesday

Lucky Colors: Dark Blue, Black, Deep Purple

Lucky Numbers: 8 and 4

This week demands focus but brings lasting progress for Number 8 natives. Keep your faith strong—success is close.

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh