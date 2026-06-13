What do you call dosa in english? The internet keeps asking this question

Whether you're enjoying a crispy masala dosa at a bustling eatery or introducing the South Indian favourite to a friend abroad, one question often pops up:

What is dosa called in english?

If you've ever looked up dosa in an English dictionary, you may have seen it described as a "thin savoury pancake" or a "South Indian crepe."

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Hoever, these aren't translations but rather attempts to help international audiences understand what the dish looks like and how it is prepared.

Food enthusiasts often point out that dosa is much more than a pancake. Made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils, it has a distinct texture, flavour and cultural identity that sets it apart from Western breakfast staples.

Discussions online frequently note that while comparisons help newcomers understand the dish, dosa remains unique in its own right.

The exact origin of dosa is debated, but most historians agree that it originated in South India, likely between the 1st and 6th centuries CE.

Where did Dosa come from? (Origin of Dosa)

South India is widely regarded as the birthplace of dosa. Two major theories exist:

Tamil Nadu theory: Some food historians believe dosa originated in ancient Tamil regions, where early references to a dish called dosai appear in Tamil literature.

Karnataka theory: Others argue that dosa first emerged in present-day Karnataka. Historian P. Thankappan Nair suggested that the dish originated in the Udupi region before spreading across southern India.

One of the earliest known references to dosa appears in the 12th-century Kannada encyclopedia Lokopakara, which describes food preparations resembling dosa.

However, many scholars believe the dish existed centuries earlier and was part of local culinary traditions long before it was documented.

The now-famous Masala Dosa, stuffed with spiced potatoes, is believed to have developed much later, probably during the 19th or early 20th century.

From local breakfast to global star

What was once a regional breakfast staple has evolved into an international favourite. Today, dosa can be found in restaurants across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and beyond.

From classic plain dosa to cheese dosa, rava dosa and the ever-popular masala dosa, the dish has adapted to global tastes while retaining its original identity.

The secret behind its popularity lies in its versatility. It can be crisp or soft, plain or stuffed, traditional or experimental.

Yet no matter where it is served or how it is reinvented, one thing remains unchanged: people still call it dosa.