What Does Your Coffee Reveal About You? Gen-Z and Millennial Edition

Coffee isn’t just something people drink. It’s styled, signaled, and often felt. For Gen Z and Millennials, it’s part habit, part identity. Every brew —bold, pastel, iced, nostalgic —reflects how they feel and how they want to be seen. It’s mood, character, and quiet self-expression in a cup.

Cappuccino Culture: The Perfect Blend of Aesthetic and Intention

Gen Z leans into the story, the beans, the foam, the filter-friendly lighting. It is curated to the last detail. Beneath the surface, it’s about finding calm. For Millennials, it’s a steady start. The kind of coffee that not only performs but holds a special place in everyone’s heart. Predictable, balanced, and a little nostalgic for mornings without background noise.

Classic Cold Coffee: The OG Comfort Sip

This one doesn’t chase trends. For Gen Z, it is the first coffee they genuinely liked, no frills, no pretense. For Millennials, it’s the reliable classic that quietly gets chosen again and again. It doesn’t need seasonal edits or a spotlight. It just shows up; chilled, consistent, and entirely at ease with itself. The coffee equivalent of knowing exactly what your order is and never second-guessing it.

Sparkling Americano: Crisp Focus in Every Sip

A bold shot of espresso meets refreshing bubbles for a drink that’s bright, balanced, and effortlessly refreshing. The Sparkling Americano delivers a clean lift, crisp on the palate, sharp on the senses. It’s the kind of coffee that keeps you clear-headed and at pace, whether you are powering through meetings or easing into your afternoon flow.

Tiramisu Frappé: Flavour with Intention

It’s layered, flavour-forward, and intentionally rich. Gen Z picks it when they want something bold but put together. A little luxe, a little grounded, and worth posting. For Millennials, it’s a classic with a twist- comfort with depth, the kind of flavor that makes a regular day feel considered. Much like Tiramisu Frappé, a rich blended drink with bespoke tiramisu flavour sauce, coffee, and a light whip dusted with chocolate powder.

Café Caramella: Composed, Rich, and Quietly Confident

Caramel orders sit somewhere between emotion and expression. Gen Z sees it as soft luxury – warm and notable. For Millennials, it’s reassurance in a cup. A bit more richness, a bit more character, and the kind of taste that doesn’t rush to fade. The drink version of a midnight voice note that makes everything feel okay. Café Caramella is just that. A rich, full-flavored coffee made with a double shot of espresso, a frothy layer of foam, and smooth caramel for an indulgent treat. Built to stay in your rotation.

Romantic Strawberry & Cream: Whimsy in a Cup

For Gen Z, it’s mood-first. Aesthetic-forward. Soft, chilled, deliberately dreamy. For Millennials, it’s a quiet throwback to weekends without plans and crushes that came with playlists. It is not trying to be anything more than what it is. And that’s exactly the charm. Costa Coffee’s Romantic Strawberry & Cream is more than that; it’s a little pocket of joy in the middle of everything else.