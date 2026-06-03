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What is chole bhature called in English? Here’s interesting facts about India’s favourite breakfast

Over the decades, the dish spread across the country and became especially popular in Delhi, where it evolved into a breakfast staple after Partition. Today, it is one of India's most recognizable street foods. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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What is chole bhature called in English? Here’s interesting facts about India’s favourite breakfast

One of India's most beloved street foods, Chole Bhature does not have an exact English translation. However, food experts commonly describe it as "spicy chickpea curry served with deep-fried leavened bread" or "chickpea curry with fried bread." 

Chole refers to the spicy chickpea curry, while Bhature are fluffy, fermented deep-fried breads made from refined flour. 

Also Read: Top 10 abandoned cities in India: From Bhangarh to Dhanushkodi, explore India’s most mysterious ghost towns

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While many Indian dishes are translated abroad, Chole Bhature is so popular globally that restaurants often retain its original name on menus, much like pizza, sushi, or tacos. 

What is Chole Bhature made of?

The dish consists of two main components:

Chole: White chickpeas cooked in a rich blend of spices.

Bhature: Soft, puffed bread made from fermented dough and deep-fried until golden.

It is typically served with onions, pickles, green chutney, and sometimes a tall glass of lassi. 

Where did chole bhature originate?

Food historians generally associate Chole Bhature with the Punjab region and North India. 

Over the decades, the dish spread across the country and became especially popular in Delhi, where it evolved into a breakfast staple after Partition. Today, it is one of India's most recognizable street foods. 

Also Read: Best monsoon destinations in India: Top 7 rainiest places to visit this summer

Is Chole Bhature the world's best breakfast?

The debate continues, but the dish has earned international recognition and has been featured among popular breakfast foods around the world.

As per the data given by Taste Atlas, chole bhature stands 32nd in the list of top 50 best breakfasts, curated from the world over. 

Is chole bhature breakfast or lunch or dinner?

Chole Bhature is primarily considered a breakfast or brunch dish in North India, particularly in Delhi and Punjab, where it is often enjoyed as a hearty start to the day. However, its popularity extends beyond breakfast, and many people also enjoy it for lunch.

While it is less commonly eaten for dinner due to its rich and heavy nature, chole bhature remains a favourite comfort food that can be relished at any time of the day.

Interesting facts about chole bhature

1. It started as a regional dish

What began as a North Indian specialty is now available in almost every Indian city. 

2. It has inspired viral food trends

From Chole Bhature pizza to fusion wraps and burgers, the iconic dish continues to inspire experimental food creations online. 

3. It has a cult following

Few Indian dishes spark as much passion and debate among food lovers as Chole Bhature. Social media is filled with arguments over the best recipes, restaurants, and regional variations. 

4. It is more than just food 

For many families, especially in North India, Chole Bhature is associated with celebrations, weekend breakfasts, and festive gatherings. 

 

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