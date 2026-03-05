What is Holi Bhai Dooj? Check date, tilak timing, rahukaal, shubh muhurat and rituals

Holi Bhai Dooj is a special festival that celebrates the loving bond between brothers and sisters. It is observed every year on the second day (Dwitiya) of Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month, just after Holi. While many people know about Bhai Dooj during Diwali, Holi Bhai Dooj is also an important occasion in Hindu tradition.

Let’s understand the meaning, date, shubh muhurat, Rahukaal timings and how this festival is celebrated:-

When is Holi Bhai Dooj 2026? (Date and Tithi)

According to Drik Panchang:

Chaitra Krishna Dwitiya Tithi begins at 4:48 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2026

It ends at 5:03 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2026

Based on Uday Tithi (sunrise timing rule), Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The auspicious time to apply a tilak is from morning until 5:03 PM on March 5.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2026 Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timings)

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important timings for rituals:-

Brahma Muhurat: 5:04 AM to 5:53 AM

Main Shubh Muhurat (Morning): 6:42 AM to 8:10 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM

The morning time is considered most suitable for applying a tilak and performing a puja.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2026 Rahukaal Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Rahukaal is considered inauspicious for starting any new work or ritual.

Rahukaal: 2:00 PM to 3:28 PM

It is advised not to apply the Bhai Dooj tilak during this time.

Nakshatra and Yoga on Holi Bhai Dooj 2026

According to Drik Panchang,

Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra: Till 8:17 AM

After that, Hasta Nakshatra begins

Shoola Yoga: Till 7:46 AM

After that, Gand Yoga begins

Both Shoola and Gand Yoga are considered inauspicious for rituals, so plan the tilak ceremony accordingly.

How is Holi Bhai Dooj celebrated?

According to Drik Panchang, on this day, sisters pray for their brothers’ long life, happiness and success.

Here’s how the ritual is performed:-

1. Prepare a clean puja thali with a diya (lamp), incense sticks and tilak items.

2. Mix saffron, red sandalwood and Ganga water in a silver or brass bowl to prepare the tilak.

3. Offer this mixture to Lord Vishnu and chant “Om Namo Narayanaya” 27 times.

4. First, apply a tilak to Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu.

5. The brother sits facing the northeast direction.

6. The sister applies tilak on his forehead, performs aarti and prays for his well-being.

7. Both exchange sweets as a symbol of love.

8. Brothers give gifts to their sisters as a gesture of appreciation.

According to Drik Panchang, brothers should also greet the Moon in the morning and, if possible, take a holy bath in the Yamuna River before visiting their sister’s home.

Why is Holi Bhai Dooj celebrated?

Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated to strengthen the bond of love and protection between siblings.

According to Drik Panchang, Yamraj (the god of death) once visited his sister Yamuna on Bhai Dooj. She welcomed him warmly and treated him with respect. Pleased with her love, Yamraj blessed her and said that any brother who visits his sister on this day and receives a tilak from her will be protected from untimely death.

This is why Bhai Dooj is celebrated twice a year:

Holi Bhai Dooj – after Holi

Diwali Bhai Dooj – during the Diwali festival

Holi Bhai Dooj 2026, celebrated on March 5, is a beautiful festival that honours the strong and loving bond between brothers and sisters. With the right muhurat and rituals, the day becomes even more special and meaningful.

Beyond rituals and timings, the true spirit of Holi Bhai Dooj lies in love, care and lifelong protection between siblings. Celebrate the day with faith, joy and heartfelt blessings.

