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What is Jalebi called in English? From Jalebi to Jilapi, know its different names, origin and more

Jalebi is deeply woven into India's cultural fabric. It is often distributed during festivals, offered at religious ceremonies, and shared during celebrations ranging from birthdays to weddings.

 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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What is Jalebi called in English? From Jalebi to Jilapi, know its different names, origin and more

Golden, crispy, and dripping with sugar syrup, jalebi is one of India's most beloved desserts. Whether enjoyed during Diwali, weddings, or as a breakfast treat with poha, jalebi is a staple across the country. But have you ever wondered what jalebi is called in English?

What is jalebi called in English?

Unlike foods such as rice pudding, pancakes, or doughnuts, jalebi does not have a direct English translation. In English dictionaries and international food menus, it is usually referred to simply as "jalebi."

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Food experts sometimes describe it as a "syrup-soaked spiral dessert" or "Indian funnel cake", but these descriptions only explain what it resembles—they are not official English names.

Much like sushi, pizza, or kimchi, jalebi has become a globally recognised food that is known by its original name.

The fascinating origin of jalebi

Many people associate jalebi with India, but its roots may lie much farther west.

Historians believe jalebi evolved from an ancient Middle Eastern sweet called Zalabiya or Zulbia, which was popular in Persia (modern-day Iran) and parts of the Arab world. Traders and travellers are thought to have brought the dessert to the Indian subcontinent centuries ago.

Over time, Indian cooks adapted the recipe, creating the bright orange, sugar-soaked jalebi that is now a household favourite.

Different names of jalebi around the world

While the sweet looks similar across regions, its name changes depending on where you are:

  • Jalebi – India and Pakistan
  • Jilapi – Bangladesh and eastern India
  • Jeri – Nepal
  • Zulbia/Zalabiya – Iran, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries
  • Meshabak – Some North African regions

Despite these variations, the iconic spiral shape remains the same.

Why is jalebi so unique?

What makes jalebi stand out from other desserts is its unusual texture. The batter is fermented before being deep-fried into intricate coils and then immersed in sugar syrup.

The result is a dessert that is crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and packed with sweetness in every bite.

Regional variations across India

Jalebi is not made the same way everywhere in India.

  • In North India, it is often served hot with rabri.
  • In Madhya Pradesh, larger and thicker versions are popular.
  • In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, jalebi is commonly paired with curd.
  • In Maharashtra, many people enjoy jalebi with poha for breakfast.
  • In Rajasthan, mawa jalebi, made with khoya, is a famous delicacy.

These regional twists have helped keep the dessert popular across generations.

 

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