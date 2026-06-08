What is Kaju Katli called in English? Here’s the royal history of India's favourite sweet

Kaju Katli in English: Few Indian sweets enjoy the universal popularity of Kaju Katli. Whether it's Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, a wedding celebration, or a corporate gift box, the diamond-shaped delicacy is often the first choice for millions of Indians.

But what exactly is Kaju Katli called in English? And where did this beloved sweet originate?

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What is Kaju Katli called in English?

Kaju Katli is commonly referred to as "Indian Cashew Fudge" or simply "Cashew Fudge" or “Cashew slices” in English.

The name comes from its primary ingredient and shape:

Kaju means cashew nut.

Katli refers to thin slices, typically cut into diamond-shaped pieces.

Although it is often compared to Western-style fudge because of its smooth texture, Kaju Katli is quite different. Traditional fudge is made using milk, butter, and sugar, while Kaju Katli is primarily prepared using finely ground cashews and sugar.

The origins of Kaju Katli

The history of Kaju Katli is closely linked to the arrival of cashew nuts in India.

Interestingly, cashews are not native to India. Historians believe that Portuguese traders brought cashew trees from Brazil to the western coast of India during the 16th century. Initially, the trees were planted to prevent soil erosion along coastal regions.

Over time, Indians began cultivating cashews extensively, particularly in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and parts of Tamil Nadu.

As cashews became more widely available, royal cooks and traditional halwais (sweet makers) started experimenting with the nut.

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The result was Kaju Katli, a simple yet luxurious sweet that quickly gained popularity among India's aristocracy.

A sweet once reserved for royalty

Centuries ago, ingredients such as cashews, saffron, and edible silver leaf were considered expensive and were largely consumed by royal families and wealthy merchants.

Kaju Katli's rich taste and elegant appearance made it a favourite in royal courts. Over time, improvements in cultivation and trade made cashews more affordable, allowing the sweet to reach households across the country.

Today, what was once considered a luxury dessert has become one of India's most widely consumed festive sweets.

Why is Kaju Katli diamond-shaped?

One of the most distinctive features of Kaju Katli is its diamond shape.

Food experts suggest that the shape was originally chosen for aesthetic appeal. The geometric cut allowed sweet makers to create visually attractive pieces while ensuring uniform portion sizes.

The diamond-shaped design has since become synonymous with Kaju Katli and is instantly recognizable across India.

As Indian cuisine gains international recognition, Kaju Katli has found fans far beyond the country's borders.



