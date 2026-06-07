What is Pani Puri called in English? Here’s fascinating history of India's favourite street snack

Pani Puri in English: From bustling markets in Mumbai and Delhi to Indian restaurants across the world, pani puri has won hearts globally. Yet, when foreigners encounter this iconic snack, they often ask: "What's the English name for it?"

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What is Pani Puri called in English?

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Unlike foods such as bread, cake or sandwich, pani puri does not have an official English translation.

In English, it is usually described as:

Crispy hollow fried dough balls filled with spiced water

Water-filled crispy snack

Stuffed fried semolina shells with flavored water

Indian street-food snack

However, just like pizza, sushi and taco, the original name has become so popular that most English dictionaries and international menus simply use the term "pani puri."

Why doesn't Pani Puri have an English name?

Food experts say some dishes become so culturally significant that their original names are adopted worldwide.

Just as nobody translates "sushi" into another language, "pani puri" has become a globally recognized food term. Today, Indian restaurants in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia commonly use the original name.

Who invented Pani Puri?

The origins of pani puri are wrapped in both history and mythology.

One popular legend traces the snack back to the Mahabharata. According to folklore, after the marriage of the Pandavas to Draupadi, Kunti challenged her new daughter-in-law to create a meal using very limited ingredients.

Draupadi is said to have combined leftover dough and vegetables to prepare a snack resembling modern-day pani puri. Impressed by her creativity, Kunti blessed the dish with immortality.

While this story remains a legend, historians believe the snack's roots can be traced to the ancient Magadha region, which corresponds to present-day Bihar. Food historians suggest that an early version of pani puri may have originated there centuries ago before spreading across the Indian subcontinent.

Also Read: What is gulab jamun called in English?

One snack, many names

Interestingly, pani puri is known by different names across India:

Golgappa – Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh

Puchka – West Bengal, Assam and parts of Bihar

Gupchup – Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand

Pani Puri – Maharashtra, Gujarat and much of western India

Pakodi – Some regions of Madhya Pradesh

Despite the different names, the basic concept remains the same: a crispy shell filled with flavored water and tasty fillings.

Why foreigners are fascinated by Pani Puri

Many international tourists describe pani puri as one of the most unique food experiences in India.

Unlike most snacks, it combines multiple flavors in a single bite:

Sweet

Sour

Spicy

Tangy

Crunchy

The burst of flavored water inside the mouth often surprises first-time eaters, making it a memorable culinary experience.

Pani Puri has entered global food culture

Today, pani puri is no longer limited to Indian streets. Chefs around the world have created modern versions featuring:

Avocado fillings

Chocolate pani puri desserts

Fusion Mexican fillings

Some luxury restaurants even serve gourmet versions of the humble street snack.

And whether you call it pani puri, golgappa, puchka or gupchup, it remains one of India's most iconic and irresistible street foods.