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What is Rasmalai called in english? The sweet story behind India's beloved dessert

Today, rasmalai is enjoyed far beyond South Asia. It can be found in Indian restaurants in cities from London and New York to Dubai and Sydney.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
What is Rasmalai called in english? The sweet story behind India's beloved dessert

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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