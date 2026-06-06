What is Samosa called in English? The surprising story behind India's favourite snack

What is samosa in English: Crispy on the outside, spicy on the inside, and loved across the globe, samosa is one of India's most iconic snacks. But have you ever wondered what a samosa is called in English? The answer isn't as straightforward as you might think.

Unlike foods such as "bread," "cake," or "sandwich," the word samosa does not have a direct English translation. In most English-speaking countries, it is simply called a samosa.

However, food dictionaries and culinary references often describe it as a "fried or baked stuffed pastry" or a "savory filled pastry."

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These descriptions explain what a samosa is but do not replace its original name.

Why isn't Samosa translated?

Some foods become so popular internationally that their original names are adopted into other languages. Just as people say "pizza," "sushi," or "taco" instead of translating them, the word "samosa" has become globally recognized.

Today, menus in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and several other countries use the word "samosa" without any translation.

The origins of the word 'Samosa'

The word "samosa" is believed to have originated from the Persian term "sanbosag" or "sambusak," which referred to a triangular pastry filled with meat. Historical records suggest that traders and travelers brought the snack from Central Asia and the Middle East to the Indian subcontinent centuries ago.

Over time, Indian cooks adapted the recipe, replacing meat fillings with spiced potatoes, peas, lentils, and other ingredients.

How different countries describe samosa

Although the name remains the same, various countries describe it differently:

India: A deep-fried triangular pastry filled with potatoes, peas, and spices.

Pakistan: Often filled with minced meat, lentils, or potatoes.

Middle Eastern countries: Similar snacks may be called sambousek or sambusak.

East Africa: Popular as a tea-time snack with local variations.

Western countries: Usually listed as a savory pastry or stuffed turnover.

Also Read: 10 countries, 10 unique samosas: How the world reinvented India’s favourite snack

Is samosa already an English word?

Here's something surprisingm, ajor English dictionaries, including Oxford and Cambridge, have officially included the word "samosa." This means that in modern English, the correct English word for samosa is simply samosa.