Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3053210https://zeenews.india.com/culture/what-is-samosa-called-in-english-the-surprising-story-behind-indias-favourite-snack-3053210.html
NewsLifestyleCultureWhat is Samosa called in English? The surprising story behind India's favourite snack
VIRAL FOOD TRENDS

What is Samosa called in English? The surprising story behind India's favourite snack

What is samosa in English: Some foods become so popular internationally that their original names are adopted into other languages. Just as people say "pizza," "sushi," or "taco" instead of translating them, the word "samosa" has become globally recognized.

Reported By: Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What is Samosa called in English? The surprising story behind India's favourite snack

What is samosa in English: Crispy on the outside, spicy on the inside, and loved across the globe, samosa is one of India's most iconic snacks. But have you ever wondered what a samosa is called in English? The answer isn't as straightforward as you might think.

Unlike foods such as "bread," "cake," or "sandwich," the word samosa does not have a direct English translation. In most English-speaking countries, it is simply called a samosa.

However, food dictionaries and culinary references often describe it as a "fried or baked stuffed pastry" or a "savory filled pastry."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

These descriptions explain what a samosa is but do not replace its original name.

Why isn't Samosa translated?

Some foods become so popular internationally that their original names are adopted into other languages. Just as people say "pizza," "sushi," or "taco" instead of translating them, the word "samosa" has become globally recognized.

Today, menus in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and several other countries use the word "samosa" without any translation.

The origins of the word 'Samosa'

The word "samosa" is believed to have originated from the Persian term "sanbosag" or "sambusak," which referred to a triangular pastry filled with meat. Historical records suggest that traders and travelers brought the snack from Central Asia and the Middle East to the Indian subcontinent centuries ago.

Over time, Indian cooks adapted the recipe, replacing meat fillings with spiced potatoes, peas, lentils, and other ingredients.

How different countries describe samosa

Although the name remains the same, various countries describe it differently:

India: A deep-fried triangular pastry filled with potatoes, peas, and spices.

Pakistan: Often filled with minced meat, lentils, or potatoes.

Middle Eastern countries: Similar snacks may be called sambousek or sambusak.

East Africa: Popular as a tea-time snack with local variations.

Western countries: Usually listed as a savory pastry or stuffed turnover.

Also Read: 10 countries, 10 unique samosas: How the world reinvented India’s favourite snack

Is samosa already an English word?

Here's something surprisingm, ajor English dictionaries, including Oxford and Cambridge, have officially included the word "samosa." This means that in modern English, the correct English word for samosa is simply samosa.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Dates, venues, squads, prize money & more
Khan Sir
Patna firing row: Khan Sir named in FIR, questions mount over alleged role
Vladimir Putin
'No reason for face-to-face talks': Putin rejects Zelensky meeting proposal
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan's Tests record ahead of Afghanistan clash amid Gambhir's backing
russia ukraine war
Putin receives Zelensky’s letter, open to dialogue with West: Kremlin
Gautam Gambhir
Not Padikkal! Gambhir backs Sudharsan for No. 3 spot for Afghanistan Test
Ajit Agarkar
When will India announce squads for England, Ireland tours & 2026 Asian Games?
West Bengal politics
TMC leaders meet at Mamata Banerjee's residence amid rift - What happened?
accepting bribe
Bihar postal department officer arrested after bribery complaint
Jammu and Kashmir news
'Kashmiri Pandit Heritage Tour and Conclave 2026' set to begin in Kashmir