February’s Snow Moon gets its name from the heavy snowfall typical of the month. Some Native American tribes called it the Hungry Moon, symbolizing mid-winter food shortages, while others named it the Bear Moon, signifying the time when bear cubs are born. In Celtic and Old English traditions, it was also known as the Storm Moon, Ice Moon, or Snow Moon.

Stargazers, get ready for a breathtaking celestial show this February! The Snow Moon, the year’s second full moon, will shine brightly on February 12 at 8:53 p.m. EDT. This mesmerizing lunar event follows closely after the moon’s brief eclipse of Mars, as noted by Space.com.

Why Is It Called the Snow Moon?

The term “Snow Moon” originates from Native American and European traditions, as February is often the snowiest month in the United States. Some cultures also refer to it as the Hunger Moon or Storm Moon, highlighting the hardships of winter. This year, the Snow Moon will be visible in the Leo constellation.

Best Time To Watch The Snow Moon

The ideal time to witness the Snow Moon is on February 12, when it will rise in the east at sunset and reach its highest point around midnight. If you miss it, you can still catch a nearly full moon on February 11 and 13.

For those in New York, the moon will rise at 5:41 p.m. EST, shortly after sunset at 5:26 p.m. In Los Angeles, sunset will be at 5:33 p.m. PST, with moonrise at 5:57 p.m. PST.

This astronomical spectacle is a treat for stargazers. Be sure to catch February’s full moon glowing beautifully in the winter sky.