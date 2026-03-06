When is Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2026? Check date, moonrise timings, puja vidhi and importance of the Ganesha vrat

Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on March 6, 2026. This sacred day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. On this occasion, devotees observe a fast, perform special prayers and offer worship after sighting the Moon. It is believed that keeping this vrat with devotion helps remove difficulties, brings peace to life and attracts prosperity.

Why Lord Ganesha is worshipped first

According to Drik Panchang, Lord Ganesha is considered the first deity to be worshipped before starting any important work. Whether it is a new business, a festival, or a simple puja at home, people begin by remembering Lord Ganesha. Devotees believe that taking his blessings first helps remove obstacles and ensures success in new beginnings.

Importance of Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month on the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha. On this day, devotees keep a fast and pray to Lord Ganesha for relief from problems and difficulties.

The Sankashti Chaturthi that falls in the Chaitra month is known as Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi. This day also has a special connection with the Moon, which plays an important role in completing the fast.

What is Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi?

Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the monthly fasts dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The word “Bhalchandra” means the one who carries the Moon on his forehead. In many traditional depictions, Lord Ganesha is associated with this symbol.

There is an interesting contrast related to this day. During Ganesh Chaturthi, people believe that looking at the Moon should be avoided. However, on Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees complete their fast only after seeing the Moon and offering prayers to it.

Devotees believe that observing this vrat sincerely helps reduce life’s problems, remove stress and bring stability in personal and financial matters.

Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Date and Timing

According to the Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month will begin on March 6, 2026, at 7:53 pm and end on March 7, 2026, at 7:17 pm.

However, the most important factor for this vrat is the moonrise timing, because devotees break the fast only after offering prayers to the Moon.

Moonrise Time: 9:31 pm

Vrat Date: March 6, 2026

If the Chaturthi tithi spans two days, religious traditions suggest observing the fast on the day when the Moon can be offered Arghya at night.

Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

According to Drik Panchang, the rituals of this day are simple and can be performed at home with devotion. Devotees usually begin preparations early in the morning.

Steps for the puja:

Wake up early during Brahma Muhurta, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Clean the place of worship and prepare a small altar.

Spread a red cloth and place an idol or picture of Lord Ganesha on it.

Light a lamp with pure ghee and incense sticks.

Sprinkle Ganga water on the idol for purification.

Apply vermilion (sindoor) and offer rice grains, yellow flowers and durva grass, which are considered very dear to Lord Ganesha.

Offer sweets like modak or motichoor laddus as prasad.

During the puja, devotees chant the mantra “Om Bhalachandraya Namah” and listen to or read the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Katha.

In the evening, once the Moon rises, devotees offer Arghya to the Moon with water mixed with milk and grains. After this ritual, the fast is traditionally broken.

Significance of Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi

In Hindu belief, Sankashti Chaturthi is considered a powerful day to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe the fast with faith and devotion, believing that it can help:

Reduce financial difficulties

Bring peace and harmony to the family

Remove obstacles in work and personal life

Provide mental strength during challenging times

For many devotees, Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi is not just about rituals but about faith and devotion. A day of fasting, prayer and gratitude to Lord Ganesha reminds people to seek inner strength and overcome life’s challenges. By observing this vrat with sincerity, devotees believe they receive the blessings of the remover of obstacles and invite peace and prosperity into their lives.

