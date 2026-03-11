When is Chaiti Chhath 2026? Know the exact date, 4-day puja calendar, rituals, and significance

Chaiti Chhath is an important Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya. It is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. The festival is known for its strict rituals, fasting, and prayers offered to the rising and setting sun. Devotees believe that worshipping the Sun God during Chhath brings prosperity, good health, and happiness to the family.

Chaiti Chhath is observed in the Hindu month of Chaitra and follows the same rituals as the more widely celebrated Kartik Chhath. The festival lasts four days and includes purification, fasting, and prayers near rivers or other bodies of water.

Chaiti Chhath 2026 Date

According to Drik Panchang, in 2026, Chaiti Chhath will begin on March 22 and conclude on March 25. Devotees across the country will observe the festival with traditional rituals, prayers, and offerings to the Sun God.

Four-Day Calendar of Chaiti Chhath 2026

According to Drik Panchang,

Day 1: Nahai Khai (March 22, 2026)

The first day of the festival is called Nahai Khai, which means “bath and eat.” On this day, devotees clean their homes and take a holy bath in a river or pond. After the purification ritual, they prepare a simple and pure meal, usually made of rice, pumpkin curry, and lentils, which is eaten once during the day.

Day 2: Kharna (March 23, 2026)

The second day is known as Kharna. Devotees observe a full-day fast without food or water. In the evening, after sunset, they break the fast by offering a special prasad made of jaggery kheer, chapati, and fruits. After eating the prasad, devotees begin a strict 36-hour fast without water.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya (March 24, 2026)

The third day is one of the most important parts of the festival. Devotees gather near rivers, ponds, or other water bodies to offer Sandhya Arghya, which is a prayer offered to the setting sun. Families prepare baskets filled with fruits, sweets, sugarcane, and traditional offerings, and prayers are performed with great devotion.

Day 4: Usha Arghya (March 25, 2026)

The final day of Chhath is called Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun early in the morning. After completing the ritual, devotees break their 36-hour fast by eating prasad and receiving blessings from elders.

Rituals of Chaiti Chhath 2026

According to Drik Panchang, Chaiti Chhath is a sacred four-day festival dedicated to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees follow strict rituals, fasting, and prayers during these four days to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness. The rituals are performed with purity, devotion, and discipline.

1. Nahai Khai (Holy Bath and Pure Meal)

The first day of Chaiti Chhath begins with Nahai Khai. On this day, devotees wake up early, clean their homes, and take a holy bath in a river, pond, or any clean water source. After purification, a simple, pure meal is prepared, typically consisting of rice, lentils, and pumpkin curry cooked without onion or garlic. The person observing the fast eats this meal only once during the day.

2. Kharna (Day-Long Fast)

The second day is called Kharna, when devotees observe a fast throughout the day without eating or drinking water. In the evening, after sunset, they prepare special prasad, including jaggery kheer, chapati, and fruit. This prasad is first offered to the deity and then shared with family members and neighbours. After this ritual, devotees begin a 36-hour nirjala fast (without water).

3. Sandhya Arghya (Offering to the Setting Sun)

The third day is one of the most important rituals of Chhath. Devotees gather near rivers, lakes, ponds, or other water bodies to offer Arghya (prayers) to the setting sun. Women and men stand in water while holding bamboo baskets filled with fruits, sugarcane, sweets, and traditional offerings. Devotional songs and prayers are performed during this ritual.

4. Usha Arghya (Prayer to the Rising Sun)

The final day of Chhaiti Chhath is Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun early in the morning. Families again gather at water bodies to perform the ritual and offer prasad. After completing the prayers, devotees break their 36-hour fast by eating prasad and receiving blessings from elders.

Significance of Chaiti Chhath

According to Drik Panchang, Chaiti Chhath holds deep spiritual and cultural importance for devotees. The festival is believed to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth. People pray for the health, prosperity, and well-being of their families.

The rituals also symbolise purity, discipline, and devotion. The strict fasting and prayers observed during Chhath are considered among the toughest religious observances in Hindu traditions. Devotees believe that sincere worship during this festival fulfils wishes and brings positivity into their lives.

Chaiti Chhath is more than just a festival; it is a symbol of faith, dedication, and gratitude towards nature and the Sun God. The four-day celebration brings families and communities together to perform sacred rituals and prayers. With its deep spiritual meaning and traditional customs, Chaiti Chhath continues to hold a special place in the hearts of millions of devotees every year.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)