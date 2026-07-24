/When is Chaturmas 2026? Check start date, meaning, significance, and rituals here

Chaturmas is an important four-month period in the Hindu calendar that is dedicated to spiritual growth, devotion and discipline. In 2026, this sacred period will begin in July and continue till November, with many devotees observing fasting, prayers and simple living during this time.
According to Drik Panchang, Chaturmas 2026 will begin on July 25, 2026, on the occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi. It will end on November 20, 2026, on Prabodhini Ekadashi.
As per Drik Panchang, This period lasts for four months and is considered highly significant in Hindu traditions. However, the exact dates and ways of observing may vary slightly depending on regional calendars.
According to Drik Panchang, "Chaturmas" is Sanskrit for "four months." It's a time set aside for religious practice, self-discipline, spiritual focus.
Vaishnav belief holds that Lord Vishnu enters Yoganidra, a kind of cosmic rest, on Devshayani Ekadashi, then wakes on Prabodhini Ekadashi. This stretch, in between, is seen as ideal for prayer, meditation, and quiet reflection.
Chaturmas is considered important because it encourages people to focus on spiritual growth and discipline.
During this time, devotees often:
Offer regular prayers and worship
Read religious texts
Practice meditation and yoga
Engage in charity and help others
Follow a simple and disciplined lifestyle
For a lot of people, this becomes a season for building better habits, for chasing something like inner peace.
Different communities follow different traditions, but some common practices include:-
Vegetarian diets, simpler meals, certain foods avoided altogether. Many also fast specifically on Ekadashi days.
Regular temple visits, prayers offered to Lord Vishnu, a steady rhythm through the four months.
Donating food, clothes, lending a hand to those in need all considered deeply beneficial during this time.
Meditation, chanting, time spent with holy scriptures.
According to Drik Panchang, In many traditions, important ceremonies like weddings, housewarming and other celebrations are avoided during this period. It is believed that this time should be dedicated to spiritual practices rather than major social events.
The bookends of this period matter. Devshayani Ekadashi marks the start, when Vishnu enters his symbolic rest. Prabodhini Ekadashi marks the end, when he wakes. Together, these two dates frame the entire sacred stretch.
During Chaturmas, many people prefer simple and sattvic food such as:
Fruits
Milk and dairy products
Sabudana dishes
Makhana
Seasonal vegetables
Fasting-friendly grains like samak rice
What actually ends up on the plate, though, often comes down to family tradition and regional custom.
For devotees, Chaturmas 2026 offers real space for spirituality, for discipline, for genuine self-improvement. Fasting, prayer, charity small practices, really, but ones people lean on to bring a little more balance and positivity into these four months.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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