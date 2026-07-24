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  • /When is Chaturmas 2026? Check start date, meaning, significance, and rituals here

When is Chaturmas 2026? Check start date, meaning, significance, and rituals here

Chaturmas 2026 will begin on July 25 with Devshayani Ekadashi and end on November 20 with Prabodhini Ekadashi, marking a four-month period of spiritual practices. Devotees observe fasting, prayer, charity and a simple lifestyle during this sacred time.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
When is Chaturmas 2026? Check start date, meaning, significance, and rituals here
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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