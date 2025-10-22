When Is Chhath Puja 2025? Check Exact Date, Timings, Puja Rituals, And Shubh Muhurat

Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God), is celebrated with immense devotion across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal. This festival honours the Sun God and his wife Usha, expressing gratitude for sustaining life on Earth and seeking blessings for prosperity, health, and happiness.

According to Drik Panchang, In 2025, Chhath Puja will be observed from October 25 to October 28, 2025, spanning four spiritually significant days filled with fasting, prayers, and offerings to the setting and rising sun.

Chhath Puja 2025: Important Dates and Timings

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chhath Puja Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day: 06:27 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day: 05:37 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins: 30:04+ on October 26, 2025

Shashthi Tithi Ends: 07:59 on October 28, 2025

Why Chhath Puja Is Celebrated

Chhath Puja, also called Surya Shashti, is devoted to Lord Surya, the god of energy and life force. It is believed that worshipping the Sun God brings well-being, success, and progress. Devotees express gratitude for the sunlight that sustains all life on Earth and pray for the health and prosperity of their families.

This festival is especially known for its strict fasting rituals and environmentally pure practices, emphasizing cleanliness and devotion.

Other Names of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is celebrated under various names across different regions of India and Nepal, such as:

Surya Shashti

Dala Puja

Chhathi Maiya Puja

Pratihar

Bhratri Dwitiya (in some contexts)

All names highlight the devotion to the Sun God and Goddess Usha, symboliing purity, endurance, and faith.

Chhath Puja 2025: Day-Wise Schedule

Day 1 – Nahay Khay (October 25, 2025 | Saturday)

The festival begins with Nahay Khay, where devotees take a holy dip in sacred rivers like the Ganga and bring the water home to prepare the offerings. On this day, women observing the fast eat only a single meal after purifying themselves and their surroundings.

Sunrise: 06:26 AM | Sunset: 05:38 PM

Day 2 – Kharna (October 26, 2025 | Sunday)

This day marks a rigorous fast observed without water from sunrise to sunset. The fast is broken after offering food to the Sun God at sunset, and devotees prepare a traditional meal of gur ki kheer (sweet rice pudding) and chapati.

Sunrise: 06:27 AM | Sunset: 05:37 PM

Day 3 – Chhath Puja / Sandhya Arghya (October 27, 2025 | Monday)

This is the main day of Chhath Puja, when devotees offer Sandhya Arghya (evening offering) to the setting Sun at rivers, ponds, or ghats. It’s one of the few Hindu rituals that includes offering prayers to the setting Sun, symbolizing gratitude for the day’s blessings.

Sunrise: 06:27 AM | Sunset: 05:37 PM

Day 4 – Usha Arghya / Parana Day (October 28, 2025 | Tuesday)

The final day is dedicated to the Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun at dawn. After offering Arghya, the 36-hour long fast ends, and devotees break their fast (Parana) with fruits and holy food.

Sunrise: 06:28 AM | Sunset: 05:36 PM

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja symbolises discipline, devotion, and gratitude. It is a festival that emphasizes simplicity and purity, with devotees maintaining cleanliness and avoiding artificial materials during rituals. The belief is that worshipping Lord Surya helps eliminate negative energies and promotes health, longevity, and prosperity.

The festival also reflects an eco-friendly approach, as devotees perform rituals near rivers or water bodies, using natural offerings like fruits, sugarcane, and traditional sweets.

Chhath Puja 2025 is not just a festival—it’s a celebration of faith, energy, and gratitude toward nature’s life-giving force, the Sun. The four-day-long observance embodies discipline, self-control, and love for family and community. As devotees offer Arghya to the rising and setting sun, they embrace spiritual renewal and harmony with the universe.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)