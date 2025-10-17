Advertisement
DHANTERAS 2025

When Is Dhanteras 2025: October 18 Or 19? Check Dhantrayodashi Date, Muhurat, Timings, And Gold Buying Tips

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras 2025, also known as Dhantrayodashi, falls on Saturday, October 18, marking the first day of Diwali festivities. The day is also auspicious for buying gold and silver, inviting wealth and prosperity.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 12:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day long Diwali celebrations.
  • In 2025, Dhanteras falls on Saturday, October 18, beginning with the Trayodashi Tithi at 12:18 PM and continuing until 1:51 PM on October 19.
  • This auspicious day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Kubera, the God of riches.
When Is Dhanteras 2025: October 18 Or 19? Check Dhantrayodashi Date, Muhurat, Timings, And Gold Buying TipsPic Credit: Freepik

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day long Diwali celebrations. In 2025, Dhanteras falls on Saturday, October 18, beginning with the Trayodashi Tithi at 12:18 PM and continuing until 1:51 PM on October 19.

This auspicious day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Kubera, the God of riches. It is believed that on Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea, making it an ideal day to invite prosperity and abundance into homes.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat 2025

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 07:12 PM to 08:16 PM

Duration: 1 Hour 05 Minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 05:45 PM to 08:16 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:12 PM to 09:07 PM

Performing Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal is considered the most auspicious as it coincides with Sthir Lagna, which ensures that Goddess Lakshmi resides in your home. Choghadiya Muhurat is not recommended for Dhanteras Puja as it is primarily suitable for travel and short tasks.

(Also Read: Dhanteras 2025: Can't Afford Gold? Attract Wealth By Buying THESE Items)

Dhantrayodashi Muhurat in Major Cities

City             Dhanteras Puja Muhurat

Pune             07:46 PM to 08:38 PM

New Delhi    07:16 PM to 08:20 PM

Chennai        07:28 PM to 08:15 PM

Jaipur           07:24 PM to 08:26 PM

Hyderabad   07:29 PM to 08:20 PM

Gurgaon       07:17 PM to 08:20 PM

Chandigarh  07:14 PM to 08:20 PM

Kolkata        06:41 PM to 07:38 PM

Mumbai       07:49 PM to 08:41 PM

Bengaluru     07:39 PM to 08:25 PM

Ahmedabad   07:44 PM to 08:41 PM

Noida             07:15 PM to 08:19 PM

Select your city first before noting down the exact Shubh Dhanteras Puja timings to ensure accuracy.

Special Rituals on Dhanteras 2025

Dhanteras Puja / Dhantrayodashi Puja

Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera for wealth and prosperity.

Performed during Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Lagna for maximum blessings.

Yama Deepam

On this day, a lamp is lit for Yama, the God of Death, outside the home to protect the family from untimely death.

Dhanvantari Jayanti

Dhanteras also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda.

(Also Read: Dhanteras 2025: Who Is Lord Dhanvantari And Why Do We Worship Him For Health And Wealth?)

Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold and Silver on Dhanteras

Buying gold, silver, or other precious metals on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious as it attracts wealth and prosperity.

Start Time: 12:18 PM

Duration: 18 Hours 03 Minutes

Choghadiya Muhurat Overlapping Dhanteras:

Afternoon (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 12:18 PM to 04:20 PM

Evening (Labha): 05:45 PM to 07:20 PM

Night (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 08:54 PM to 01:38 AM

Early Morning (Labha): 04:47 AM to 06:22 AM

Buying precious metals during these periods is believed to bring wealth and long-lasting prosperity to the household.

Significance of Dhanteras

Goddess Lakshmi: Symbolises wealth, fortune, and prosperity.

Lord Kubera: God of wealth, worshipped for financial growth.

Dhanvantari Jayanti: Observed for health and longevity.

Yama Deepam: Protects the family from untimely death.

While Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya two days later is considered more significant, Dhanteras sets the tone for the entire Diwali festival.

Dhanteras 2025 is more than just the beginning of Diwali — it is a day of wealth, health, and divine protection. Following the exact Puja Muhurat, performing rituals during Pradosh Kaal, and buying gold or silver at the right time invites prosperity and ensures that Lakshmi Ji stays in your home throughout the year.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

