When Is Dhanteras 2025: October 18 Or 19? Check Dhantrayodashi Date, Muhurat, Timings, And Gold Buying Tips

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day long Diwali celebrations. In 2025, Dhanteras falls on Saturday, October 18, beginning with the Trayodashi Tithi at 12:18 PM and continuing until 1:51 PM on October 19.

This auspicious day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Kubera, the God of riches. It is believed that on Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea, making it an ideal day to invite prosperity and abundance into homes.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat 2025

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 07:12 PM to 08:16 PM

Duration: 1 Hour 05 Minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 05:45 PM to 08:16 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:12 PM to 09:07 PM

Performing Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal is considered the most auspicious as it coincides with Sthir Lagna, which ensures that Goddess Lakshmi resides in your home. Choghadiya Muhurat is not recommended for Dhanteras Puja as it is primarily suitable for travel and short tasks.

Dhantrayodashi Muhurat in Major Cities

City Dhanteras Puja Muhurat

Pune 07:46 PM to 08:38 PM

New Delhi 07:16 PM to 08:20 PM

Chennai 07:28 PM to 08:15 PM

Jaipur 07:24 PM to 08:26 PM

Hyderabad 07:29 PM to 08:20 PM

Gurgaon 07:17 PM to 08:20 PM

Chandigarh 07:14 PM to 08:20 PM

Kolkata 06:41 PM to 07:38 PM

Mumbai 07:49 PM to 08:41 PM

Bengaluru 07:39 PM to 08:25 PM

Ahmedabad 07:44 PM to 08:41 PM

Noida 07:15 PM to 08:19 PM

Select your city first before noting down the exact Shubh Dhanteras Puja timings to ensure accuracy.

Special Rituals on Dhanteras 2025

Dhanteras Puja / Dhantrayodashi Puja

Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera for wealth and prosperity.

Performed during Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Lagna for maximum blessings.

Yama Deepam

On this day, a lamp is lit for Yama, the God of Death, outside the home to protect the family from untimely death.

Dhanvantari Jayanti

Dhanteras also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda.

Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold and Silver on Dhanteras

Buying gold, silver, or other precious metals on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious as it attracts wealth and prosperity.

Start Time: 12:18 PM

Duration: 18 Hours 03 Minutes

Choghadiya Muhurat Overlapping Dhanteras:

Afternoon (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 12:18 PM to 04:20 PM

Evening (Labha): 05:45 PM to 07:20 PM

Night (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 08:54 PM to 01:38 AM

Early Morning (Labha): 04:47 AM to 06:22 AM

Buying precious metals during these periods is believed to bring wealth and long-lasting prosperity to the household.

Significance of Dhanteras

Goddess Lakshmi: Symbolises wealth, fortune, and prosperity.

Lord Kubera: God of wealth, worshipped for financial growth.

Dhanvantari Jayanti: Observed for health and longevity.

Yama Deepam: Protects the family from untimely death.

While Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya two days later is considered more significant, Dhanteras sets the tone for the entire Diwali festival.

Dhanteras 2025 is more than just the beginning of Diwali — it is a day of wealth, health, and divine protection. Following the exact Puja Muhurat, performing rituals during Pradosh Kaal, and buying gold or silver at the right time invites prosperity and ensures that Lakshmi Ji stays in your home throughout the year.

