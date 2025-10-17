When Is Diwali 2025 October 20 or 21? Know Deepawali Exact Date Lakshmi Puja Muhurat City-Wise Details

Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolizes prosperity, positivity, and the victory of light over darkness. In 2025, the most awaited festival will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, with Lakshmi Puja being the highlight of the day. While many are wondering whether Diwali falls on October 20 or 21, the Amavasya Tithi starting and ending times clarify that Diwali 2025 will be observed on October 20, and the Amavasya Tithi continues till October 21 evening.

When Is Diwali 2025 Date:

According to drik panchang, Lakshmi Puja Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 07:04 PM to 08:15 PM

Duration: 1 Hour 11 Minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 05:43 PM to 08:15 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:04 PM to 08:59 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 03:44 PM on October 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 05:54 PM on October 21, 2025

These timings are based on the overlap of Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal, considered the most auspicious period for performing Lakshmi Puja.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in Major Indian Cities

City Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

New Delhi 07:08 PM – 08:18 PM

Mumbai 07:41 PM – 08:41 PM

Pune 07:38 PM – 08:37 PM

Chennai 07:20 PM – 08:14 PM

Bengaluru 07:31 PM – 08:25 PM

Hyderabad 07:21 PM – 08:19 PM

Jaipur 07:17 PM – 08:25 PM

Ahmedabad 07:36 PM – 08:40 PM

Gurgaon 07:09 PM – 08:19 PM

Noida 07:07 PM – 08:18 PM

Chandigarh 07:06 PM – 08:19 PM

Kolkata 05:06 PM – 05:54 PM (Oct 21)

Nishita Kaal Muhurat (For Tantrik and Advanced Puja)

According to drik panchang, Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 11:38 PM – 12:28 AM, October 21

Duration: 51 Minutes

Mahanishita Kaal: 11:38 PM – 12:28 AM, October 21

Simha Kaal: 01:35 AM – 03:53 AM, October 21

Nishita Kaal is best suited for those well-versed in deeper rituals or Tantrik practices. For most devotees, Pradosh Kaal Muhurat remains ideal.

Choghadiya Puja Muhurat for Diwali 2025

According to drik panchang, Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 03:44 PM – 05:43 PM

Evening Muhurat (Chara): 05:43 PM – 07:18 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha): 10:28 PM – 12:03 AM, October 21

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 01:38 AM – 06:23 AM, October 21

However, it is advised not to rely solely on Choghadiya Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja, as it is more suited for travel and general tasks.

Lakshmi Puja Vrat and Rituals

According to drik panchang, On Diwali, devotees wake up early, bathe, and offer prayers to their ancestors (Pitru Tarpan) since it coincides with Amavasya Tithi. Many people observe a day-long fast dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, breaking it only after the evening Lakshmi Puja.

The main Lakshmi Puja involves invoking Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Navgraha deities, seeking prosperity, wisdom, and positivity for the upcoming year.

Lakshmi Puja Preparations

Decorations:

Homes and workplaces are adorned with marigold flowers, Ashoka, mango, and banana leaves. The entrance is decorated with Mangalik Kalash topped with an unpeeled coconut on both sides of the main door.

Altar Setup:

Spread a red cloth on the right side of a raised platform for Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha idols.

Drape a white cloth on the left for the Navgraha gods.

Place nine slots of Akshata (unbroken rice) for Navgraha and sixteen slots of wheat or wheat flour for Lakshmi Puja.

Adorn idols with silk clothes, jewellery, and flowers before performing the puja as per Lakshmi Puja Vidhi.

Why Pradosh Kaal is the Best Time for Lakshmi Puja

According to drik panchang, Pradosh Kaal, starting just after sunset, is considered the most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja. During this time, Sthir Lagna (Vrishabha) prevails, meaning “fixed,” symbolising stability and permanence. Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi during Sthir Lagna ensures that her blessings stay permanently in one’s home.

The Mahanishita Kaal is mainly for Tantrik practitioners, whereas Pradosh Kaal Muhurat is ideal for common devotees. Hence, 07:04 PM to 08:15 PM (as per Delhi time) is the most auspicious window for Lakshmi Puja 2025.

Significance of Chopda Pujan

In Gujarat and among the business community, Chopda Pujan or Muhurat Trading is a vital ritual. During this puja, new account books are inaugurated before Goddess Lakshmi to seek blessings for wealth and success in the upcoming financial year.

In 2025, Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, with Lakshmi Puja Muhurat between 07:04 PM and 08:15 PM. Ensure all preparations are complete before the Pradosh Kaal begins. By performing the Lakshmi Puja during the correct Sthir Lagna, devotees can invite lasting prosperity, peace, and happiness into their homes.

