When Is Durga Ashtami 2025? Check Maha Navami Puja Timings, Significance, And Rituals

Durga Ashtami 2025: Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, is one of the most significant days of the Navratri festival. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga and holds immense spiritual and cultural importance across India. Devotees observe special pujas, fasts, and rituals to seek blessings of the Goddess for prosperity, strength, and protection from negative energies.

When is Durga Ashtami And Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Durga Ashtami 2025 Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 04:31 PM on September 29, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 06:06 PM on September 30, 2025

These timings are important for performing the Ashtami puja, Sandhi puja, and Maha Navami rituals.

Significance of Durga Ashtami

Durga Ashtami marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Durga in her fierce form, Mahagauri, and perform rituals to honor her strength and divine energy.

Key Rituals and Traditions

1. Kanya Puja (Kanjak Puja)

One of the most important rituals, where nine young girls are worshipped as the manifestation of Navadurga. Devotees wash their feet, offer them food (halwa, puri, chana), gifts, and seek blessings.

2. Sandhi Puja

Performed at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, this ritual is highly auspicious. It involves lighting 108 lamps, offering flowers, and chanting mantras to invoke the Goddess’s blessings.

3. Fasting and Prayers

Many devotees observe a strict fast, consuming only fruits, milk, and satvik food. Special prayers and chanting of Durga Saptashati are performed in homes and temples.

4. Maha Navami Celebrations

The following day, Maha Navami, marks the completion of Navratri. Devotees perform Havan (sacred fire ritual) and worship Goddess Durga before bidding farewell with Durga Visarjan.

Durga Ashtami 2025, falling on September 30, is a sacred occasion for invoking the divine energy of Goddess Durga. By performing the rituals with devotion—be it Kanya Puja, Sandhi Puja, or fasting—devotees seek strength, prosperity, and protection. The celebrations extend into Maha Navami, completing the vibrant and spiritual journey of Navratri.

