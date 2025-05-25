When is Eid-ul-Adha 2025? Crescent Moon Sighting Date And Time For Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh

The sighting of the crescent moon plays a vital role in determining the exact date of Eid-ul-Adha (also known as Eid-al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha, Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayarami). This Islamic festival holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide, as it marks the beginning of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, making the sighting of the new moon crucial for fixing the festival’s date.

Eid-ul-Adha is the second major Islamic festival after Eid-ul-Fitr and commemorates the profound story of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) (Abraham), who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command. At the moment of sacrifice, God intervened and provided a ram to be sacrificed instead, symbolizing divine mercy. This act serves as a timeless reminder of faith, devotion, and the willingness to submit to God’s will.

Moon Sighting Process for Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH

The method of moon sighting can vary by region and local customs. Traditionally, Muslim communities depend on credible eyewitness accounts to confirm the appearance of the new crescent moon. Local religious authorities or designated committees usually supervise the process, appointing skilled observers to look for the moon shortly after sunset on the 29th day of the preceding Islamic month.

If the moon is sighted and verified, the new month of Dhul Hijjah is officially declared, and the date for Eid-ul-Adha is confirmed. If the moon is not seen, the current month is completed as a 30-day cycle, and the sighting process is repeated the next evening after Maghrib (sunset) prayers.

In recent times, advancements in science and technology have supplemented traditional moon sighting methods. Astronomical calculations and scientific forecasts are now widely used to predict moon visibility with greater accuracy. While some communities continue to rely solely on local moon sightings, others consider global sightings or follow official announcements from recognized authorities.

Despite differences in approach, the shared goal is to maintain unity and consensus among Muslims regarding significant religious events like Eid-ul-Adha. The anticipation surrounding the moon sighting builds excitement and spiritual focus as Muslims prepare for days of worship, sacrifice, and reflection.

Connection to Hajj and Religious Observance

The beginning of Dhul Hijjah also signals the start of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. The Hajj culminates in Eid-ul-Adha, observed on the 10th day of the month. For Muslims who are able, performing Hajj at least once in their lifetime is a religious obligation.

Moon Sighting Date for Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH in South Asia

In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries, the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH is expected to be sighted on the evening of Wednesday, May 28, 2025, following Maghrib prayers. This corresponds to the 29th day of Dhul Qa’adah.

If the moon is sighted on May 28, then Thursday, May 29, 2025, will mark the first day of Dhul Hijjah, and Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

If the moon is not sighted, then Friday, May 30, 2025, will begin Dhul Hijjah, and Eid-ul-Adha will fall on Sunday, June 8, 2025.