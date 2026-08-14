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  • /When is Hariyali Teej 2026? Check date, tithi, puja muhurat, vidhi and vrat rules here

When is Hariyali Teej 2026? Check date, tithi, puja muhurat, vidhi and vrat rules here

Hariyali Teej 2026 will be celebrated on August 15, as the Tritiya Tithi falls on this day during Shravan month. The festival involves fasting, puja rituals, and traditional celebrations dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
When is Hariyali Teej 2026? Check date, tithi, puja muhurat, vidhi and vrat rules here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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When is Hariyali Teej 2026? Check date, tithi, puja muhurat, vidhi and vrat rules here
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