/When is Hariyali Teej 2026? Check date, tithi, puja muhurat, vidhi and vrat rules here

Hariyali Teej is one of the most beautiful festivals on the calendar, and one of the most spiritually significant, especially for women across India. Green attire, mehendi, deep devotion all of it woven into a celebration of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's divine union. Every year, devotees eagerly wait to know the correct date, tithi, and puja timings to observe the vrat properly.
According to Drik Panchang, Hariyali Teej falls on Tritiya Tithi, Shukla Paksha, in the month of Shravan. In 2026, the festival will be observed on August 15 across India. It is widely celebrated in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and other parts of North India.
According to the Hindu Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi will begin at around 6:46 PM on August 14 and continue until approximately 5:28 PM on August 15, 2026. Since the Tritiya Tithi is prevailing on August 15 during the day, the festival will be celebrated on that date.
Devotees are advised to check their local Panchang for the exact puja muhurat based on their city. The auspicious time for worship may vary slightly depending on location.
As per Drik Panchang, here's the typical list:
Pooja thali
Lamp (diya)
Cotton wick
Ghee or oil
Incense sticks
Kapoor
Roli or Kumkum
Turmeric
Akshat (rice)
Mauli or Kalava
Sandalwood
Flower garland
Fruits
Coconut
Betel leaves
Cloves and cardamom
Clean water
Sweets or prasad
Families vary on this; of course, some items may differ by tradition. When in doubt, ask the elders at home; they'll know what's specific to your family's practice.
1. Clean the puja area and set up a small chowki covered with a red or green cloth.
2. Place idols or images of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the platform.
3. Offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and other puja items.
4. Light a diya and incense sticks.
5. Apply roli, kumkum, and turmeric.
6. Perform the puja with full devotion and recite prayers or Teej vrat katha.
Women keep a strict fast this day, praying for marital happiness, good health, and prosperity. Some observe it as a nirjala vrat, no water at all, while others adjust based on their health or family customs. What matters most here, really, is devotion, purity, and faith; that's the heart of the vrat, more than any rigid rule.
Hariyali Teej is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of love, devotion, and tradition passed down. Get the date right, follow the puja vidhi, respect the vrat rules, and the day can be observed with real faith and positivity. As Hariyali Teej 2026 comes around, may it bring you happiness, prosperity, and blessings in the year ahead.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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