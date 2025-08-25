When Is Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals & Significance - All You Need To Know

Among the many vibrant festivals of India, Hartalika Teej holds a special place for women across North India. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, this festival is deeply rooted in devotion, sacrifice, and the celebration of marital harmony. Hartalika Teej 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, August 26, during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month.

Women observe this day by fasting, dressing in festive attire, applying mehendi, and performing special pujas to seek blessings for the well-being of their husbands and family.

When Is Hartalika Teej 2025: Date & Puja Muhurat

Here are important dates and timings as per Drik Panchang:

→ Festival Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

→ Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 05:56 AM to 08:31 AM

→ Tritiya Tithi Begins: 12:34 PM on August 25, 2025

→ Tritiya Tithi Ends: 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025

While the morning puja is considered most auspicious, if not possible, devotees can also perform the puja during the Pradosh Kaal (evening time).

What is the significance of Hartalika Teej

The word Hartalika comes from “Harat” (abduction) and “Aalika” (female friend). According to Hindu legend, Goddess Parvati’s father wished to marry her off to Lord Vishnu. To prevent this, Parvati’s close friend abducted her and took her to the forest, where Parvati performed severe penance to please Lord Shiva. Moved by her devotion, Lord Shiva accepted her as his consort.

Hence, Hartalika Teej is seen as a festival of devotion, determination, and divine union. Married women observe a strict fast without food and water, praying for the long life and prosperity of their husbands, while unmarried women pray for a good life partner.

Rituals and Traditions of Hartalika Teej

1. Fasting: Women observe Nirjala Vrat (without food or water) until the completion of puja.

2. Sand Idols: Make-shift idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are crafted using sand or clay and worshipped.

3. Puja Vidhi: The story (Katha) of Hartalika Teej is recited, flowers and fruits are offered, and women dress in vibrant clothes, jewelry, and apply mehendi.

4. Devotional Songs & Dance: The festival is marked with songs, dance, and community gatherings, especially in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

5. Gowri Habba: In southern states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, the festival is observed as Gowri Habba, where women perform Swarna Gowri Vratha for a blessed marital life.

Types of Teej Festivals

There are three major Teej festivals observed in India:

→ Hariyali Teej: Celebrated during the monsoon season for fertility and prosperity.

→ Kajari Teej: Observed two weeks later, dedicated to marital happiness.

→ Hartalika Teej: Considered the most important Teej, celebrated just a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

Other similar festivals include Akha Teej (Akshaya Tritiya) and Gangaur Tritiya, which are celebrated with equal devotion in certain regions.

Hartalika Teej is not just about fasting and rituals; it’s about celebrating love, devotion, and the eternal bond between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival continues to inspire women with its legend of resilience and faith. Whether celebrated in the bustling towns of North India or as Gowri Habba in the South, Hartalika Teej 2025 promises to be a day of devotion, festivity, and divine blessings for all.

