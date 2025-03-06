When Is International Women’s Day 2025? Date, Theme, History, And Significance

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global celebration of the achievements of women and a call for gender equality. Every year, this special day is observed with events, campaigns, and initiatives aimed at empowering women.

When is Women’s Day 2025?

In 2025, International Women’s Day will be celebrated on Saturday, March 8. This date remains constant each year, making it a globally recognized event.

What is the theme of International Women's Day 2025?

The theme for 2025 is "Accelerate Action," which emphasizes the importance of strategic efforts to promote gender equality.

History of International Women’s Day

Women’s Day has its roots in the early 20th century, when women began demanding better working conditions, voting rights, and equal opportunities. The first official National Women’s Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909. However, the idea of an International Women’s Day gained momentum in 1910, when German activist Clara Zetkin proposed a global celebration.

The first official International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. The United Nations later recognized March 8 as International Women’s Day in 1977, making it an annual observance worldwide.

Significance of Women’s Day

Women’s Day is not just a celebration but a movement toward gender equality. It highlights:

Women’s achievements in social, political, economic, and cultural fields.

Gender equality and the ongoing fight for equal opportunities and rights.

Challenges women face such as gender discrimination, wage gaps, and violence.

Every year, the United Nations sets a theme for Women's Day to focus on specific issues.

How is Women’s Day Celebrated?

Women’s Day is marked by various activities, including: