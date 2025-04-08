When Is Kamada Ekadashi 2025? Check Auspicious Donations And What To Avoid For Maximum Blessings From Lord Vishnu

Kamada Ekadashi, falling in the Chaitra Shukla Paksha, holds a special place in Hinduism. This spiritually significant day is being observed today, April 8, with fasting, devotion, and worship of Lord Vishnu. Kamada Ekadashi is believed to be one of the most powerful Ekadashis, granting freedom from sins, fulfilling wishes, and guiding the devotee toward salvation.

Devotees who observe the Kamada Ekadashi fast with full devotion and rituals are believed to receive immense blessings from Lord Vishnu. Fasting on this day is not just about abstaining from food—it’s about purifying the mind, body, and soul. Alongside fasting, donations are also considered vital. However, not everything is considered auspicious to donate on this sacred day.

Things You Should Not Donate on Kamada Ekadashi

If you're planning to donate on Kamada Ekadashi, be cautious—some items are considered strictly inauspicious and can bring negative consequences instead of blessings.

1. Tamasic Food (Garlic, Onion, etc.): Don’t offer tamasic food items like garlic or onion to the needy. These items are considered impure for the occasion and can negate the spiritual benefits of your fast.

2. Iron Items: Iron is associated with Lord Shani (Saturn), and donating it on Ekadashi is believed to bring obstacles and negativity. It may also hinder ongoing efforts or progress.

3. Old or Torn Clothes: Avoid donating torn, worn-out, or dirty clothes. Doing so can invite poverty and misfortune. Instead, give new or gently used, clean clothes.

4. Salt and Oil: These everyday kitchen staples should be avoided in your donations on Ekadashi. Offering them can diminish the merits of your fast and attract hardship.

5. Black-Colored Items: Black symbolizes the influence of Saturn and is considered inauspicious on Ekadashi. Donating black items may reverse the positive effects of your good deeds.

What You Should Donate on Kamada Ekadashi

To gain the full benefits of this sacred fast, focus on donating sattvik (pure) and useful items:

► Grains and Fruits: Healthy, nourishing foods are always welcomed and auspicious to donate.

► Puja Essentials: Incense sticks, ghee, diyas, and other worship materials help others perform rituals.

► Books and Educational Supplies: Supporting someone’s learning is a highly virtuous act.

► New or Clean Clothes: Bring warmth and dignity to someone’s life with decent clothing.

► Water Service: As summer approaches during Kamada Ekadashi, setting up drinking water stalls or distributing water bottles is considered highly meritorious.

► Gau Seva (Cow Service): Feeding and serving cows is one of the most sacred acts in Hinduism and is especially beneficial on Ekadashi.

Kamada Ekadashi 2025 offers an opportunity to cleanse your soul, fulfill desires, and walk the path of righteousness. But the key lies in observing the fast mindfully, avoiding inauspicious donations and embracing acts of compassion and purity. Worship Lord Vishnu with devotion, and your efforts will surely bear divine fruits.

(This article is based on popular beliefs and intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)