When Is Kartik Purnima 2025? Check Date, Timings, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, And Significance

When Is Kartik Purnima 2025: Kartik Purnima, one of the most auspicious and spiritually significant days in the Hindu calendar, is celebrated with great devotion and reverence across India. Falling on the full moon day of the Kartik month, it marks the culmination of several sacred observances and rituals, including the holy month-long Kartik Snan and the divine Tulsi Vivah.

This day is also associated with Dev Deepawali, when the ghats of Varanasi and other holy sites glow beautifully with thousands of lamps, symbolising the descent of divine beings to bless the Earth. Observed with fasting, charity, prayers, and holy baths, Kartik Purnima is believed to bestow immense spiritual merit, peace, and prosperity upon devotees.

Kartik Purnima 2025 Date & Time

According to drik panchang, Kartik Purnima 2025 Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Purnima Tithi Begins: 22:36 on November 4, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends: 18:48 on November 5, 2025

Moonrise on Purnima: 16:59

What is Kartik Purnima?

Kartik Purnima marks the full moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik, the eighth lunar month of the Hindu calendar. It is one of the most sacred and spiritually charged days of the year, celebrated with immense devotion across India. Depending on regional traditions, it is also known as Poornima, Poonam, Pournami, or Pournimasi.

In the Vaishnava tradition, the Kartik month is called the Damodara month, named after Lord Krishna’s divine form as Damodara. This form signifies the child Krishna being tied with a rope by his mother Yashoda, symbolizing love, devotion, and humility.

Significance of Kartik Purnima

Kartik Purnima holds immense importance in Hinduism. It is believed that taking a holy dip in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or Godavari on this day washes away sins and brings divine blessings. The month of Kartik is considered the holiest of all lunar months, and devotees observe fasts, perform pujas, and engage in spiritual activities throughout the period.

The ritual of taking a holy dip begins on Sharad Purnima and concludes on Kartik Purnima, marking the completion of a sacred month-long observance.

Festivals and Rituals Associated with Kartik Purnima

According to drik panchang, Kartik Purnima also marks the culmination of several important Hindu rituals and festivals. The celebrations typically begin from Prabodhini Ekadashi and continue until Kartik Purnima, spanning five auspicious days.

Tulasi Vivah Utsav

The Tulasi Vivah, symbolizing the divine marriage of Goddess Tulsi (holy basil) and Lord Shaligram (a form of Lord Vishnu), begins on Prabodhini Ekadashi and ends on Kartik Purnima. Although the wedding can be performed on any day between Ekadashi and Purnima, many devotees consider Kartik Purnima as the most sacred day for this ritual. The ceremony signifies the end of the Chaturmas period and the beginning of the wedding season in Hindu culture.

Dev Deepawali

On the evening of Kartik Purnima, the sacred city of Varanasi glows with thousands of diyas (lamps) along the ghats of the Ganges during Dev Deepawali. It is believed that on this night, the gods descend to earth to bathe in the Ganga. The sight of the illuminated riverbanks is considered highly auspicious and spiritually uplifting.

Religious Observances

Holy Bath (Snan): Devotees take an early morning dip in holy rivers.

Deep Daan: Lighting lamps in temples and rivers is a major ritual to please deities.

Fasting and Charity: People observe fasts, donate clothes, food, and money to the poor.

Temple Visits: Visiting Vishnu and Shiva temples is considered highly meritorious.

Spiritual Meaning

Kartik Purnima symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The day encourages spiritual reflection, devotion, and purification. Observing rituals on this day is said to bring peace, prosperity, and moksha (liberation from the cycle of birth and death).

Kartik Purnima 2025 will be observed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, and marks the end of one of the most pious months in the Hindu lunar calendar. Whether through a holy dip, lighting diyas, or performing the Tulasi Vivah, devotees celebrate this sacred day to invite divine blessings, happiness, and spiritual fulfillment into their lives.

