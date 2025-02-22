When Is Maha Shivratri 2025? Date, Time, Puja Vidhi - All You Need To Know

Maha Shivratri, known as the "Great Night of Lord Shiva," is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. In 2025, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Wednesday, February 26. This auspicious day is marked by devotees engaging in various rituals, fasting, and night-long vigils to honor and seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri 2025: Date and Time

According to drik panchang, in 2025, Maha Shivratri falls on February 26. The Chaturdashi Tithi (fourteenth day) during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) begins at 11:08 AM on February 26 and ends at 8:54 AM on February 27. The Nishita Kaal Puja, which is the midnight worship considered highly auspicious, is scheduled from 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM on February 27. Devotees often perform four Prahar (time divisions) of night worship:

First Prahar: 6:19 PM to 9:26 PM on February 26

Second Prahar: 9:26 PM to 12:34 AM on February 27

Third Prahar: 12:34 AM to 3:41 AM on February 27

Fourth Prahar: 3:41 AM to 6:48 AM on February 27

The Shivratri Parana, which signifies the breaking of the fast, is recommended between 6:48 AM and 8:54 AM on February 27.

Significance Of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri holds profound spiritual significance for devotees. It is believed to be the night when Lord Shiva performed the cosmic dance, Tandava, symbolizing creation, preservation, and destruction. Additionally, many consider it the anniversary of the divine marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival represents the convergence of Shiva and Shakti, embodying the union of masculine and feminine energies that sustain the universe.

Puja Vidhi (Worship Rituals) Of Maha Shivratri

Observing Maha Shivratri involves several rituals to honor Lord Shiva:

Fasting (Vrat): Devotees undertake a day-long fast, abstaining from food and sometimes even water, to purify the body and mind. Some may consume light foods like fruits and milk.

Abhishekam (Ritual Bath): The Shiva Linga is bathed with sacred substances such as milk, honey, yogurt, ghee, and water, symbolizing the purification of the soul.

Offering Bilva Leaves: Placing bilva (bael) leaves on the Shiva Linga is considered highly auspicious and is believed to please Lord Shiva.

Chanting Mantras: Recitation of sacred mantras like "Om Namah Shivaya" throughout the night aids in focusing the mind and invoking divine blessings.

Night Vigil (Jagaran): Devotees stay awake all night, singing hymns and praises of Lord Shiva, signifying the overcoming of darkness and ignorance.

Meditation and Introspection: Engaging in meditation helps devotees connect with the divine energy of Lord Shiva, fostering spiritual growth.

Performing these rituals with sincerity and devotion is believed to absolve past sins and lead to spiritual enlightenment.

Fasting Rules Of Maha Shivratri

Fasting on Maha Shivratri is a common practice among devotees. While some observe a strict fast without consuming any food or water (nirjala vrat), others may partake in light refreshments like fruits, nuts, and milk. The fast is typically broken the next morning after performing the customary rituals and offering prayers. Adhering to the fast with dedication is thought to purify the soul and earn Lord Shiva's grace.

Celebrations Across India During Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is celebrated with great fervor across India:

Temples: Devotees throng Shiva temples to offer prayers, perform abhishekam, and participate in special pujas. Temples are adorned with flowers and lights, creating a divine ambiance.

Processions: In many regions, processions featuring idols of Lord Shiva are carried out, accompanied by music and dance, reflecting the cultural richness of the festival.

Community Events: Spiritual discourses, devotional singing, and meditation sessions are organized, bringing communities together in reverence of Lord Shiva.