When is Mother's Day 2026: May 10 or 11? check date, theme, history, significance, and how to celebrate this day

Mother’s Day is one of those special occasions that people always remember emotionally, but often forget on the calendar. Every year, many people search online for the exact date while planning gifts, family lunches, flowers, or simple surprises for their mothers.

The day is celebrated across many countries to honour mothers and maternal figures for their love, sacrifices, and support. While the celebrations may differ from place to place, the meaning behind Mother’s Day remains the same: expressing gratitude and appreciation.

Also Read: Mother’s Day 2026: Top 10 thoughtful and budget-friendly gift ideas under Rs1000 to surprise your mom

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Mother's Day 2026 Date

With only three days to go, Mother's Day 2026 falls on Sunday, May 10.

In India, as in the United States, Canada, and Australia, it falls on the second Sunday of May every year. That's why the date shifts. It's not anchored to a fixed point on the calendar, so it moves around slightly, which is exactly why people end up Googling it fresh each time.

Theme for Mother's Day 2026?

The key theme for Mother's Day 2026 is "The Great Unburdening".

The occasion naturally gravitates toward certain ideas year after year: love and gratitude, family connection, appreciation for mothers, emotional support, celebrating motherhood in all its forms. Schools, community organisations, and local campaigns tend to build their own themes around these ideas. It doesn't need an official declaration to feel meaningful.

History of Mother's Day 2026

Mother's Day has a very specific beginning. In 1908, Anna Jarvis held a memorial event in West Virginia to honour her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis. It wasn't a grand movement at first - it was personal. She simply believed mothers deserved a dedicated day of recognition for everything they do. She campaigned for years, and it paid off. By 1914, President Woodrow Wilson had officially declared it a national holiday in the United States.

India came to the celebration later. It gained popularity through the late 20th century, carried along by global media, schools, and changing social culture. Now it's observed widely across cities and towns throughout the country.

Mother's Day 2026 significance

Mother's Day is really about acknowledgement - of the unconditional love, the emotional labour, the constant presence that most mothers provide without ever asking to be noticed for it.

It's also a moment to reconnect. To say the things that get swallowed by busy weeks and full schedules. To sit with family and actually be there, not just nearby. And it's worth remembering that the day extends beyond biological mothers. Grandmothers, stepmothers, guardians, caregivers - anyone who's stepped into that role and shaped a life they belong in this too.

Ways to celebrate Mother's Day 2026

It doesn't have to be elaborate. Honestly, the simplest things tend to be the ones that stick:-

1. Spend time with her:- A meal together, a walk, an afternoon with nowhere to be. Just being present is more than most people manage.

2. Write something:- A handwritten note or a real letter - not a caption, not a quick text carries weight that outlasts almost any gift.

3. Cook her favourite meal:- There's something about someone making your food that feels like love in its most direct form.

4. Bring flowers or a small gift:- Chocolates, a personalised card, something chosen with her specifically in mind. Thought is what makes it land.

5. Call, if you're far away:- A real conversation, unhurried, genuine, means far more than a message. Pick up the phone.

6. Look through old photos together:- Revisiting shared memories has a way of turning an ordinary afternoon into something neither of you forgets.

Mother's Day comes around once a year. But the gratitude it asks for doesn't have an expiry date. May 10 is the occasion. What you actually do with it that part's up to you.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)