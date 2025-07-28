When Is Nag Panchami 2025? July 28 Or 29 - Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance, Mantras, And More
Nag Panchami 2025 will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 29, during the sacred month of Sawan, though the Panchami Tithi starts the night before. This ancient Hindu festival honours the serpent gods (Nag Devtas) with rituals, offerings of milk, and prayers for family well-being. With its deep-rooted mythology and unique regional customs, Nag Panchami is more than a tradition; it’s a spiritual shield against negativity and misfortune.
- Nag Panchami 2025 falls on July 29, with rituals starting early morning.
- It is a deeply symbolic day to worship snake gods for protection and prosperity.
- The Puja rituals and mantras are believed to ward off negativity and evil.
As the monsoon season bathes the land, Hindu households prepare for Nag Panchami 2025, a sacred festival dedicated to worshipping serpents, or Nag Devtas. Revered for their protective powers and spiritual significance, snake gods are believed to guard households and bestow prosperity when worshipped with devotion.
Nag Panchami 2025: Date & Time Confusion Explained
This year, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, though the Panchami Tithi begins late on July 28. This overlap has created confusion among devotees regarding the exact celebration date. Here's a breakdown according to Drik Panchang:
Nag Panchami Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Panchami Tithi Begins: 11:24 PM on July 28
Panchami Tithi Ends: 12:46 AM on July 30
Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat: 5:41 AM to 8:23 AM (2 hours 43 minutes)
Additional Auspicious Timings on July 29:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:17 AM to 4:59 AM
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM
Vijaya Muhurta: 2:43 PM to 3:37 PM
Sunrise: 5:41 AM | Sunset: 7:14 PM | Moonrise: 9:50 AM
This year’s Nag Panchami also coincides with Mangala Gauri Vrat, adding to its spiritual intensity.
Puja Vidhi: Rituals to Observe on Nag Panchami
Devotees wake up early, cleanse their homes, and dress in traditional attire. Worship involves:
1. Spreading a red cloth on a wooden platform
2. Placing idols or images of Nag Devtas
3. Offering milk, turmeric, vermillion (roli), rice, flowers, and sweets
4. Reciting Nag Panchami Katha (story) and sacred mantras
Key Belief: Worshipping snakes, either real or symbolic, on this day is said to please the serpent gods, who protect from evil, remove negative energies, and bring prosperity to families.
The 12 Serpent Gods Worshipped
Though there are many serpent gods in Hindu mythology, these twelve are primarily worshipped:
1. Ananta
2. Vasuki
3. Shesha
4. Padma
5. Kambala
6. Karkotaka
7. Ashvatara
8. Dhritarashtra
9. Shankhapala
10. Kaliya
11. Takshaka
12. Pingala
Nag Panchami Puja Mantras
सर्वे नागाः प्रीयन्तां मे ये केचित् पृथ्वीतले।
ये च हेलिमरीचिस्था येऽन्तरे दिवि संस्थिताः॥
ये नदीषु महानागा ये सरस्वतिगामिनः।
ये च वापीतडगेषु तेषु सर्वेषु वै नमः॥
Mantra Translation- May the snakes who are staying in this world, sky, heaven, sun-rays, lakes, wells, ponds etc. bless us and we all salute them.
अनन्तं वासुकिं शेषं पद्मनाभं च कम्बलम्।
शङ्ख पालं धृतराष्ट्रं तक्षकं कालियं तथा॥
एतानि नव नामानि नागानां च महात्मनाम्।
सायङ्काले पठेन्नित्यं प्रातःकाले विशेषतः।
तस्य विषभयं नास्ति सर्वत्र विजयी भवेत्॥
Mantra Translation- The names of nine Nag Devtas are Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padmanabha, Kambala, Shankhapala, Dhritarashtra, Takshaka and Kaliya. If chanted regularly every day in the morning, will keep you protected from all evils and make you victorious in life.
Regional Variations of Nag Panchami
1. Nag Chaturthi (Nagul Chavithi): In South India, fasting starts a day before Nag Panchami.
2. Nag Pancham (Gujarat): Celebrated 15 days later, during Krishna Paksha Panchami, three days before Janmashtami.
3. Bola Choth (Bahula Chauth): Cows are worshipped a day before Nag Pancham in Gujarat.
The Spiritual Significance of Nag Panchami
This ancient tradition isn't just about reverence, it reflects our cultural bond with nature. Serpents are symbolic of fertility, protection, and cosmic balance. Worshipping Nag Devtas during the Shravan month ensures good health, family wellness, and protection from hidden dangers, including snakebites.
Nag Panchami is not only a celebration of divine serpents but a testament to Hinduism’s deep spiritual ecology. Whether you're offering milk at a temple or chanting mantras at home, the day offers a powerful chance to cleanse your karma, protect your loved ones, and invite peace into your life.
FAQs
Q1. When is Nag Panchami 2025?
A1. It will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
Q2. Why is Nag Panchami important?
A2. It honors serpent gods for protection, fertility, and family welfare.
Q3. What is offered during the Puja?
A3. Devotees offer milk, flowers, turmeric, rice, sweets, and chant mantras.
Q4. Does Nag Panchami date vary by region?
A4. Yes, Gujarat and South India follow different calendars and customs.
Q5. Who are the 12 Nagas worshipped?
A5. Gods like Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Kaliya, and others are revered.
