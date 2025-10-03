When Is Next Full Moon In October 2025? Rare Harvest Supermoon To Shine Before Draconid And Orionid Meteor Showers

October 2025 is set to delight skywatchers with a celestial treat: a rare Harvest Supermoon followed closely by two meteor showers — the Draconids and the Orionids.

Although the bright supermoon might overshadow the Draconids in early October, patience will be rewarded, as the Orionids are expected to peak later in the month, producing more meteors per hour. This makes October a particularly exciting month for astronomy enthusiasts.

Adding to the excitement, October 4 is International Observe the Moon Night — a global event where moon lovers step outside with telescopes, binoculars, or simply their eyes to admire Earth’s only natural satellite.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When Is the Full Moon in October 2025?

The full Harvest Moon will illuminate the night sky on Monday, October 6, 2025. This month’s full moon is also a supermoon, meaning the Moon will be slightly closer to Earth than usual, appearing brighter and larger.

Here are October’s moon phases:

Full Moon: October 6

Last Quarter: October 13

New Moon: October 21

First Quarter: October 29

Why Is It Called the Harvest Moon?

The Harvest Moon is the full moon nearest to the autumn equinox. While it usually occurs in September, every few years it shifts into October. Traditionally, it provided farmers with extra evening light during harvest season.

Other names for October’s full moon include the Hunter’s Moon, the Drying Rice Moon, the Freezing Moon, and the Migrating Moon, as referred to by various Native American tribes.

October’s Harvest Moon as a Supermoon

This October’s full moon is also a supermoon, the first of the year. A supermoon occurs when the Moon is at its perigee — its closest approach to Earth in orbit. On October 6, the Moon will be just about 224,107 miles away, making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year.

While the difference in size may not be dramatic to the naked eye, supermoons can influence tides, creating higher-than-normal water levels.

Meteor Showers in October 2025

1. The Draconids (October 6–10)

Coinciding with the Harvest Supermoon, the Draconid meteor shower will streak across the northern sky. These meteors originate from comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. On a dark night, up to 10 meteors per hour can be seen radiating from the Draco constellation. However, the brightness of the supermoon may make viewing difficult this year.

2. The Orionids (Peak: October 21)

The Orionids, formed from debris of Halley’s Comet, will peak on October 21, 2025. This is considered one of the most reliable meteor showers of the year, producing up to 20 meteors per hour. The best time to watch is between midnight and 2 a.m., when the skies are darkest and the Moon’s glare is less intense. The Orionids remain active until November 22, but late October offers the best display.

Remaining Full Moons in 2025

Beaver Moon: Wednesday, November 5

Cold Moon: Thursday, December 4

October 2025 offers a spectacular mix of celestial events — from a rare Harvest Supermoon to two dazzling meteor showers. Whether you’re a seasoned stargazer with a telescope or someone who simply enjoys gazing at the night sky, this month is the perfect opportunity to step outside, look up, and witness nature’s cosmic beauty.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)