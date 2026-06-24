/When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2026? Know its significance, fasting rules, mantras, and puja rituals

Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the most important and sacred days in Hinduism. Devotees observe this day with full devotion by fasting and praying to Lord Vishnu to seek blessings for health, happiness, and spiritual growth.
Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on Thursday, June 25, 2026.
Here are the key timings:
Ekadashi Tithi Begins: June 24, 2026 — 6:12 PM
Ekadashi Tithi Ends: June 25, 2026 — 8:09 PM
Parana Time: June 26, 2026 — 5:25 AM to 8:13 AM
Dwadashi End Time: June 26, 2026 — 10:22 PM
The fast begins at sunrise on Ekadashi and is broken the following morning during the Parana window. Timing matters — breaking the fast outside of Parana is not considered correct observance.
The word "Nirjala" means without water. No food, no water, from sunrise to the next morning. It's a strict observance, and that strictness is precisely why it's held in such high regard. Devotees who keep this fast are believed to receive spiritual benefits, have sins washed away, and move closer to Lord Vishnu through the sincerity of their practice.
Those with health concerns may observe a lighter version of the fast. The intention and devotion behind it matter as much as the form it takes.
The fast runs from sunrise on Ekadashi through Dwadashi
No food or water is consumed during this period
The fast is broken only during the correct Parana time on June 26
Devotees with health conditions may adapt the fast accordingly
Wake during Brahma Muhurat and bathe before beginning prayers
Offer Arghya water to the Sun God
Set up a small altar with an idol of Lord Vishnu
Light a ghee diya and offer flowers and tulsi leaves
Apply chandan tilak and offer sweets as prasad
Chant mantras and sit in prayer with full attention
Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya
Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam
Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare
Nirjala Ekadashi isn't only about going without food and water for a day. It's about what that discipline points toward: faith, inner stillness, a conscious turning toward something beyond the everyday. The rituals are simple. The commitment is real, and for devotees who observe it fully, the day carries a quality of spiritual focus that stays long after the fast is broken.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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