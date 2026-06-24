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  • /When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2026? Know its significance, fasting rules, mantras, and puja rituals

When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2026? Know its significance, fasting rules, mantras, and puja rituals

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 will be observed on June 25, where devotees keep a strict fast without food and water to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. The day holds deep spiritual importance, with prayers, rituals, and fasting believed to bring peace, positivity, and spiritual growth.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2026? Know its significance, fasting rules, mantras, and puja rituals
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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